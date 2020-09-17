Curbside review: LeanFeast offers good, clean nutrition on the go

LeanFeast is more meal prep than restaurant, and health zealots are finding their way there — probably after a workout.
The good-for-you franchise, which opened April 27 on University Avenue in the same mixed-use Quarry development as Novanta and an Orange Shoe Personal Fitness location, is also perfect for busy people who have trouble eating healthfully when left to their own devices.
LeanFeast started in San Jose, California and began franchising nationwide in November 2018. The company's website shows 10 locations, seven of which are in California, with three more on the way.
Joe Pavelski, a former Badgers' hockey star who's played in the NHL for 14 years, became a customer at the original store while playing for the San Jose Sharks.
The Plover native, now with the Dallas Stars, spent his 2019 off-season in the Madison area, where he partnered with Jay Ogle and Morgan Klein to bring LeanFeast here. He said he was drawn to the place because he always knew what he'd be getting and it helped "eliminate some of my guess work on game day."
Ogle, 28, and Klein, 27, had planned to marry in July, but have postponed their wedding until May. Both work in the shop. Ogle said Klein met Pavelski about eight years ago when Pavelski moved next door to a cabin her parents have on Lake Waubesa and she babysat his son during the off-seasons.
LeanFeast's online ordering system leads with "prep packs," where customers can program a week or more worth of meals. Then it gets into a few "signature dishes," such as a Chinese chicken salad ($9.99) that wasn't exactly what the words chicken salad conjure. The "Chinese" part refers to the rice wine vinaigrette on the side, Ogle said.
It was a bed of raw, chopped vegetables with chunks of grilled chicken on top. The veggies were fresh: spinach, kale, red and green cabbage, carrot and shaved Brussels sprouts.
LeanFeast's chili ($8.99) was bland, but the raw slices of summer squash and zucchini on each side were appealing. It cried for some meat, so I blended in some of the chicken salad, and it helped both meals. So did adding my own hot sauce.
My favorite thing at LeanFeast was its pricey plant-based burger ($13.99) from the plant-based section of the menu, which is at the bottom of the website, hidden below breakfast items, bulk items, kids items, and sauces and seasonings.
The burger tasted similar to meat and could easily be mistaken for a turkey burger. Ogle said they use the Beyond Burger with their house grilling rub, which really elevates it above the Beyond Burgers I make at home.
The only choice was a gluten-free bun, and I was skeptical, but needn't have been. It was somewhat crumbly, but delicious. Red onions and lettuce added a lot to the burger, which didn't necessarily need ketchup, yet I added some at home. On the side came the same blend of vegetables from the chicken salad.
The pineapple turkey burger ($10) was served cold with a pineapple ring on top. It came with cold rice and raw broccoli spears that I steamed at home. I also heated up the burger and rice and used the small cup of teriyaki sauce that came on the side. The burger was fine, but I preferred the vegetarian one.
Lastly, from the plant-based section, I tried the Mia special ($5.99) and chose quinoa for my carb. It was dark quinoa, and I added my own Sriracha and Vidalia onion dressing to it because it cried for something. The container also had cut up sweet red pepper, zucchini and broccoli, all good raw ingredients to work into a salad at home, which is what I did.
LeanFeast gives you a nutritional read-out when you order, and the Chinese chicken salad, for example, had 197 calories, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 27 grams of protein, 8 grams of sugar and 394 milligrams of sodium before I doctored it up with my own salad dressing.
The online ordering seemed to work well until the end when I found you can’t order for the same day. The shop needs one day lead time to make sure everything is in stock.
So I called and talked to Ogle, who told me everything I was trying to order was available and that I should just choose an arbitrary order date and pay online. He would get everything ready and agreed to bring it curbside.
Still, my online payment wouldn’t go through, so I couldn't go contactless. Instead, I gave Ogle my credit card and he went inside to run it.
Ogle called operating during the pandemic a "grind." He said he and his financée have tried to run the business as efficiently as possible, doing more of the labor themselves than they initially planned.
Orange Shoe next door isn't a primary source of business, he said, but they've had luck partnering with gyms and studios in and around Madison, where they offer free drop-off.
Inside, he said, there are three high-top tables and a high-top bar. And while they can operate inside at 25 percent under county restrictions, Ogle said 95 percent of their orders are takeout and delivery.
He said business has been growing steadily each week and they have a great base of returning customers using their meal prep services more than the "one-off meals."
"Our Mondays are crazy with deliveries and pickups for packs of meals ranging from 10 to 20 meals for people," Ogle said. "So we're growing and we're starting to add more staff, which has been great. We're just continuing to press on."
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, an approaching end date with colder weather on the way.
About 87 restaurant and bar owners are taking advantage of the city's "Streatery" program, modeled after efforts around the world to help restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions by helping them increase their outdoor dining areas by extending into streets, parking spaces, parking lots and alleys. Twenty-six other applications are pending in Madison.
The efforts are in response to public heath data that suggests that al fresco dining is a safer option than eating indoors in restaurants. Or as Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich put it, "a restaurant patio is a calculated risk."
Here are 10 Madison restaurants and bars taking part in Streatery.
