Curbside review: Kosharie is the best local restaurant you've never heard of

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Kosharie

Location: 1437 Regent St.

Phone: 608-467-3991

Website: kosharie.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Outdoor dining: Not now, but hoping to expand next door where he can have sidewalk seating.

Delivery: EatStreet, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats. The restaurant also has a food "shuttle" to UW Hospital and the VA Hospital Monday through Saturday every hour at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Prices: Sandwiches $6.49, salads $7.95 and $9, sides $1.99 to $4.99, wings $3.49 to $11.49, chicken $5.49 to $16.49, pasta $4.99 to $6.99, dessert $3 and $4.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: No alcohol, but may apply for a license eventually.

Gluten-free: Not much

Vegetarian offerings: Good number

Kids menu: No, but lots of options that will appeal to kids

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: This Regent Street restaurant is among Madison's best-kept secrets and qualifies as a true "cheap eat."