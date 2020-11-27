Curbside review: Karahis & BBQ is an invitation to deliciousness

Karahi is not a curry even though it has some of the same familiar Indian spices. Or as the owners of the new Pakistani restaurant Karahis & BBQ might call them, “Indo-Pak” spices.
Mudassar Ahmad, who opened the restaurant Oct. 11 on Gammon Road by Woodman’s West with two partners from his home country, said karahi has less “gravy” than a traditional curry. It is cooked in a namesake metal pan similar to a wok, but rounder with a flatter base.
Customers who dine-in are served karahi in its pan at their table, he said. (The restaurant is seating at 25% capacity per public health orders, but this column is dedicated to carryout only, so I took it to go. Ahmad said 10 people can dine-in under city-county restrictions.)
Karahi spices include ginger, garlic, coriander, cumin powder and fresh cilantro, Ahmad said, noting that customers are asked how spicy they want it.
Ahmad, the restaurant’s main chef, adds tomato and yogurt, and cooks it again. “So, it’s all about fresh,” he said, adding that he makes the dish to order and cooks it for 25 to 30 minutes.
Karahi is well-known in Pakistan, the fifth-largest country in terms of population. (India is second.)
“If you go to Madison, you go to Minnesota, in America anywhere, you will find Indian restaurant everywhere,” Ahmad said. “So in Wisconsin, we see there is no Pakistani restaurant (that) serves this street food. And that’s very, very, very popular over there. So we came up with this idea to give this food to our American friends, to our Pakistani community, to our Indian community, to all the people who live in Madison.”
Ahmad said they’re getting “a very, very good response.”
My response to the restaurant was almost entirely positive. When I ordered chicken karahi ($15.99 for a half order) by phone, Javeria Azam, 19, a student at Madison College, asked me which one. She’s the daughter of co-owner Junaid Azam. The third partner is Zain Dariq.
There are four karahi dishes with chicken and I tried “chef’s special chicken karahi,” and the flavors were wonderful; it’s just that the chicken, both white and dark, was more bone than meat.
It had been chopped into bite-sized pieces, but was impossible to eat without using our hands and getting oily and messy. “You can’t do this around other people,” said my companion. True, it would be harder to eat this dish in a restaurant setting.
Ahmad said customers can ask for a boneless version, but pointed out that the bones help give the dish its flavor. He said he’ll try to add a version without bones to the menu.
The other thing that would have made our meal better was rice, which didn’t come with any of our dishes, even though at least two of them cried for it. Rice would have also been appreciated with the daal karahi ($12.99), but on closer inspection of the menu it says that it’s served with naan, and we got a generous amount of it.
The split red lentils turn yellowish-orange after they cook and this inspired version had tomato, cilantro and ginger, with the latter two also used on top as a garnish. Green chilies gave it the perfect heat.
Besides six karahi dishes — one with goat, that Ahmad said Americans tend to shy away from — the menu offers chicken biryani, and under traditional curries it lists butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. It’s a chicken-heavy menu.
Palak paneer ($11.99) is something I have to try in every Indian restaurant, and Karahis’ was as good a version as you’re going to find: the smooth, creamed spinach hiding massive cubes of paneer (Indian cheese). It was a generous portion served in a deep takeout container. The menu said it comes with rice and garlic naan. We missed out on rice, and the naan was plain, not garlicy.
The menu calls barbecue symbolic of Indo-Pak cuisine, explaining that spiced meat is marinated overnight and usually grilled in a clay oven. We went with the beef seekh kabab ($14.99), which was like thin rolls of meatloaf. It had been partially charred and came surrounded by colorful bell peppers and onion, which added taste and beauty. This is a dish that would be at home on a Mediterranean menu. Ahmad said the meat has egg in it and 10 types of spice.
Appetizers are listed at the bottom of the menu, and the samosa chaat ($6.99) was fantastic. Also a huge portion, the chopped up fried pastry filled with seasoned potatoes, onions and peas, was joined by chickpeas, cilantro and a hint of tomato. It was served with a side of cilantro yogurt chutney. Karahis & BBQ cemented samosa chaat as my favorite appetizer.
The restaurant has an attractive, informative website, but you can’t order online. This column is focused on curbside carryout, so when Javeria said I’d have to come in to pick up my food, I asked if she’d instead take my credit card over phone and bring the food to the curb. She agreed.
I appreciated how most of the containers were carefully wrapped in plastic. I’ve ordered Indian carryout twice during the pandemic, and my food from Royal Indian Cuisine, also on the West Side, was similarly protected. It’s important for saucy dishes that can leak.
Ahmad said he’s never cooked in another Madison restaurant. He managed one in Pakistan years ago, but since coming to Madison about 12 years ago, has only cooked for himself and his friends. “I invite them to my place and I try new dishes,” he said.
Now Ahmad is inviting the Madison community to try Karahis & BBQ.
You really should take him up on the invitation.
