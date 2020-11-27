Curbside review: Karahis & BBQ is an invitation to deliciousness

Karahi is not a curry even though it has some of the same familiar Indian spices. Or as the owners of the new Pakistani restaurant Karahis & BBQ might call them, “Indo-Pak” spices.

Mudassar Ahmad, who opened the restaurant Oct. 11 on Gammon Road by Woodman’s West with two partners from his home country, said karahi has less “gravy” than a traditional curry. It is cooked in a namesake metal pan similar to a wok, but rounder with a flatter base.

Curbside review: Eating Shake Shack with the Hilldale location's first customer Does Shake Shack deserve a high five? In terms of its burgers and fries, yes. But other items are disappointing.

Customers who dine-in are served karahi in its pan at their table, he said. (The restaurant is seating at 25% capacity per public health orders, but this column is dedicated to carryout only, so I took it to go. Ahmad said 10 people can dine-in under city-county restrictions.)

Karahi spices include ginger, garlic, coriander, cumin powder and fresh cilantro, Ahmad said, noting that customers are asked how spicy they want it.

Ahmad, the restaurant’s main chef, adds tomato and yogurt, and cooks it again. “So, it’s all about fresh,” he said, adding that he makes the dish to order and cooks it for 25 to 30 minutes.

Curbside review: Make Ahan your new go-to for Pan-Asian takeout There's not a false note at Jamie Hoang's new restaurant Ahan inside The Bur Oak music venue on Madison's East Side.

Karahi is well-known in Pakistan, the fifth-largest country in terms of population. (India is second.)