Curbside review: Jet's brings Detroit-style pizza to the Madison area

Customers can "flavorize" their crust for free with either butter, garlic, Cajun, Parmesan, sesame seed, poppy seed, Romano or turbo.

My friend insisted on turbo, a combination of butter, garlic and Romano, and it was great. We went with pepperoni and a spicier "bold pepperoni" that tends to curl up and fall off. Extra cheese would have been a good move. My friend usually adds it, but we were curious to see what the normal amount of cheese was like.

Since 1974, Madison has been home to Rocky Rococo pan pizza, which uses a Detroit-pizza style pan. In May 2016, Lucille came on the scene with its upscale Detroit pizza. I'm fond of the style, and it was educational to try Jet's first-hand rendition. What impressed me most about Jet's is that it does so many things and does them well.

Jet's bread ($10.47) — breadsticks served in the round so they look like a pizza until you pull them apart — were a nice start. The spinach & feta version was subtle, and the pizza sauce that came on the side could've used a little zip.

Better was the Italian deli "boat" ($6.99) which had ham, salami, provolone, lettuce and chopped tomatoes folded between thick, baked pizza dough brushed with butter and Romano cheese. It came in a pizza box with a container of Italian dressing.