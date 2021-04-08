Curbside review: J-Petal's handheld savory crêpes are a perfect meal

The menu has five other savory crêpes: beef, chicken teriyaki, crab, shrimp avocado and vegetarian.

There are 10 sweet ones, including banana chocolate truffle ($8.50), which was better at the beginning when the slices of banana and chunks of chocolate were more abundant. The menu advertised almonds, and if they were in mine, they were hard to detect. Caramel sauce and Nutella were less dominant than the whipped yogurt and chocolate custard cream. Two chocolate-covered Pocky sticks stuck out from the top.

Since I was taking mine to go, the employee who made it put the little scoop of chocolate ice cream that normally comes on top into a separate container.

The crêpe was something anyone with a sweet tooth could endorse, and a nice change of pace from more typical desserts.

Yushen said all of J-Petal’s crêpes are gluten-free.

J-Petal started in Brooklyn, New York, and has branched out into several other locations, according to the local shop’s website. Yushen wasn’t sure how many there are, but said most are on the East Coast.

Some of the shops offer Thai ice cream, Hawaiian poke and lightbulb drinks, which are basically nonalcoholic cocktails, or mocktails, that come in plastic cups that look like lightbulbs.