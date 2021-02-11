Curbside review: It's 4 p.m., time to snag some Miller Family Meat & Three

Kristine Miller also does Miller Family’s cherry cobbler ($5), which was priced the same as the sides and portioned accordingly. It had a lot of sweet cherry pie filling relative to its excellent biscuit crust. Sweet whipped cream in a cup on the side was a nice bonus.

It helps to order from Miller Family Meat & Three right around 4 p.m., before some menu items sell out. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-7 p.m., and only takes online orders. Miller said most orders come in the first 30 minutes, with customers scheduling their pickup time then.

Our meal included so many small containers — sauces, butter, whipped cream — that we were impressed they all made it in. That level of attention to detail has been a rarity during my year of takeout.

The food was also ready at the prescribed time, a half-hour after I’d ordered. It was easy to pull into a front slot on the busy section of Johnson Street early on a Saturday evening, and an employee put the order in my backseat.

