Curbside review: Hone brings needed energy to ailing restaurant scene

The pulled cauliflower and sweet potato tamale ($18) was unusual in that the tamale was solid and topped with crispy quinoa, salsa verde and agrodolce, an Italian sweet and sour condiment, here made with mushrooms. The dish can be ordered with or without “cauliflower butter,” which was a thick white sauce.

There was a lot going on in the dish, and it also looked great. All the disparate elements merged well, particularly the agrodolce, typically an Italian sweet-sour sauce made with onions, but here with mushrooms. Braising the cauliflower gave it a brown tint, Parks said.

I appreciated that the takeout boxes were compostable and made from plant fiber. Inside, it explained the box would turn to soil in 90 days.

Hone doesn’t have a website, but its Toast ordering page comes up right away and is a great online system. I ordered at 4:25 p.m. on a Sunday and was told to pick up my food in 20 minutes.

There was a box to check for curbside service and subsequent questions about the make, model and color of my car.