Curbside review: Himal Chuli provides 'hearth' and home on State Street for 35 years

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Himal Chuli

Location: 318 State St.

Phone: 608-251-9225

Website: himalchulirestaurant.com

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Online ordering: Yes through Toast, for pickup. Look under "orders."

Dine-in: Only under special circumstances

Curbside carryout: No

Outdoor dining: As soon as it gets warmer

Delivery: Through EatStreet

Prices: Appetizers $8 and $10.50, soup $2.50 and $4.50, salads $4.50 and $8, entrées $8 to $18.

Credit cards: Accepted

Gluten-free: 85-90% of menu

Vegetarian offerings: Many. More vegetarian options than meat options

Kids menu: No

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Himal Chuli is one of the most endearing and enduring restaurants on State Street.