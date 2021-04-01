Curbside review: Greenbush Bar will win you with Sicilian salad, antipasto, pizza

Part of the allure of Greenbush Bar on Regent Street is its intimate basement setting. Another draw is its pizza, so I was glad to find the restaurant offering curbside service Wednesday through Saturday evenings during the pandemic.

Owner Anna Alberici says she has no immediate plans to open for dine-in service given that she has such a small space that's hard to ventilate.

Alberici opened Greenbush, named for its bygone neighborhood, in 1993 in the Italian Workmen's Club. She had The Wild Iris Cafe, also on Regent Street, from 1990 to 2001.

There's no parking in front of Greenbush from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and when I called upon my arrival, an employee told me to pull up in front of the bike shop around the corner and he'd bring my order out.

Greenbush uses an ordering system through Menufy.com, which is excellent, but adds a $1.50 convenience fee. Customers get an email with a phone number to call when they show up, and it helps that it's a separate number than the main Greenbush number. Too many times with curbside carryout, when I show up and call, the restaurant's number is busy.

Driving the pizzas home, the smell in the car was incredible.