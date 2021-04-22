Curbside review: Great Dane's ghost kitchen wings only available by delivery

There’s no way to eat in the dining room of Midcoast Wings. You can’t even pick up its food as carryout.
That’s because Midcoast Wings is an online ghost kitchen, a delivery-only brand that began in August as a partnership between the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company and EatStreet, the Madison-based, third-party delivery service.
EatStreet’s website had dozens of reviews of Midcoast, and as I read them my expectations sank. But the most common complaint was less about the food and more that the orders took much longer than their estimated time.
Matt Pace, Great Dane’s director of operations and executive chef, who introduced Midcoast Wings and two other more recent Great Dane ghost kitchens, Taco Royale and Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co., said he’s been following the ratings and comments.
“It’s been a unique challenge for us in that there’s certain elements in getting that food into the hands of our guests that are new to us,” he said.
Pace said once the food leaves the restaurant, it no longer has the involvement or control it’s used to.
“A restaurant’s success is a grassroots campaign,” he said, “with the goal of getting customers to return again and give you another chance.”
My order was estimated to show up in 34-43 minutes and came within 41 minutes. But I also ordered at 4:45 p.m. on a Tuesday.
Best was the half-pound of boneless wings ($8.99). The 10 bite-size chicken chunks had the right amount of breading, but a couple of pieces had some fatty areas.
The cauliflower bites ($9.99) were surprisingly spicy, but Midcoast’s excellent, homemade blue cheese and ranch dipping sauces cut the heat dramatically. The wings and bites each came with two celery sticks and two carrot sticks.
The fried cheese curds ($7.99) had a thicker coating than I prefer. However, when heated up slightly, the breading softened and they improved.
The mac and cheese ($5.99) arrived looking like plain cavatappi pasta, but just needed to be stirred. It wasn’t fancy, yet it had a more flavorful cheese sauce than many other versions.
A Caesar salad ($4.99) didn’t look like much, either, but, in addition to croutons, it had welcome Parmesan crisps on top. No salad dressing showed up, so we used some from the wings.
The only disappointment was the crispy battered chicken sandwich ($7.99), which had a thin patty with too much breading, a pale tomato, wilted lettuce and red onion.
The three crispy chicken sandwich choices all described a hand-battered chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun. Pace said it’s possible to get the chicken grilled instead of fried, but an EatStreet representative confirmed there are only fried options.
The sauce for the sandwich, in this case, Korean BBQ, came in a small cup on the side.
While some restaurants that established online brands during the pandemic prepare the meals in off-site kitchens so as not to get in the way, Pace said everything from Midcoast is made to order at the Great Dane.
Delivery was supposedly free, but I noticed a $2 “additional fee” tacked on.
“It likely was what they call a small-cart fee,” said the EatStreet rep. “These help offset things like driver wages on small orders.” Only my order, at $45.94, shouldn’t be categorized as small. With tax ($2.53), the “additional fee” of $2.07, and a 20% tip (which EatStreet calculated at $10.11), my total was $60.65.
As part of its COVID-19 protocols, EatStreet drivers drop off the bags without contact. When mine showed up I got a text that said “Hooray! Your EatStreet order has been delivered, so dig in.”
I also got a message from the driver that my order was at the door, and another thanking me for the generous tip.
From the end of 2019 to the end of 2020, restaurant delivery sales more than doubled, from $19.6 billion to $40.8 billion, according to market research company NPD Group. In the same period, orders through third-party apps more than tripled, from $5.9 billion to $20.6 billion.
A once-in-a-century pandemic changed a lot of dining habits in the short term, and Pace sees ghost kitchens like Midcoast Wings sticking around even after dining rooms open back up completely.
“There will definitely continue to be an increased predominance of delivery customers,” he said. “I also feel strongly that as we come out of the pandemic people will be excited to come back to some of their favorite places. But I definitely don’t see (delivery-only brands) going away.”
