Curbside review: Great Dane's ghost kitchen wings only available by delivery

My order was estimated to show up in 34-43 minutes and came within 41 minutes. But I also ordered at 4:45 p.m. on a Tuesday.

Best was the half-pound of boneless wings ($8.99). The 10 bite-size chicken chunks had the right amount of breading, but a couple of pieces had some fatty areas.

The cauliflower bites ($9.99) were surprisingly spicy, but Midcoast’s excellent, homemade blue cheese and ranch dipping sauces cut the heat dramatically. The wings and bites each came with two celery sticks and two carrot sticks.

The fried cheese curds ($7.99) had a thicker coating than I prefer. However, when heated up slightly, the breading softened and they improved.

The mac and cheese ($5.99) arrived looking like plain cavatappi pasta, but just needed to be stirred. It wasn’t fancy, yet it had a more flavorful cheese sauce than many other versions.

A Caesar salad ($4.99) didn’t look like much, either, but, in addition to croutons, it had welcome Parmesan crisps on top. No salad dressing showed up, so we used some from the wings.

The only disappointment was the crispy battered chicken sandwich ($7.99), which had a thin patty with too much breading, a pale tomato, wilted lettuce and red onion.