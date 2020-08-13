Curbside review: Garibaldi is a great replacement for Blue Agave

Enchiladas poblanos ($10.50) was also worth ordering. Three corn tortillas were filled with chicken and poblano peppers and topped with a mole sauce that was a bit sweet, a zigzag of sour cream, and red onion. The Mexican rice on the side had more character than the usual rice, and the beans got some of the mole on them as they traveled, which added to their appeal.

Doroteo let me mix and match tacos ($7.50 for three) and asked if I wanted the al pastor and campechano tacos with onions and cilantro, and of course I did.

Both were delicious with their double corn tortillas. The combination on the pastor of guajillo-marinated pork tips and grilled pineapple was fantastic. The campechano, which paired steak and chorizo, was also hard to beat.

The last taco, the pescado, had a healthy helping of grilled tilapia in a flour tortilla. While the menu described it as having tangy Mexican coleslaw and queso fresco, those ingredients didn't stand out enough. A small container of salsa picante came on the side and helped perk it up.

Doroteo said his father has no connection to Blue Agave, except having worked there for a short time while preparing to take it over, which he did three weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown.