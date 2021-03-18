Curbside review: Food, drink, knitting a winning combination at Sow's Ear

The Sow’s Ear, a combined knitting/yarn store and café in Verona, had an advantage during the pandemic: Lots of people discovered or rediscovered knitting.

Food and drink sales weren’t as robust, but owner Debra Errington said the cafe’s five-table patio got good use in warmer weather. There was a lull during the colder months, and now the café part of the business is picking up, she said.

When the pandemic hit, the Sow’s Ear was getting ready to open its online store, which has been helpful for knitters.

Café items can’t be ordered on the website, but when I called in my order, the employee I spoke to was extremely friendly and helpful. He told me to pull up on the side street, call when I parked, and he’d bring the food to my car, which he did about 20 minutes after I ordered.

My lunch was most notable for the balsamic vinaigrette and lemon basil pesto dressings made from scratch that came with the signature Sow salad ($7) and the side salads that come with each sandwich. The other option is thick, rippled potato chips.