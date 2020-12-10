Curbside review: Finca wows with its Salvadoran coffee and food

Finca Coffee, in a modern building on Rimrock Road, has seen a 50% drop in business since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

But Todd Allbaugh, the general manager, who opened the business in August 2019 with owner Marleni Valle, is grateful to his core customers who are keeping it going.

He doesn't take surviving for granted. "We're just thankful every day," Allbaugh said, noting that one of the shop's baristas lost his father to COVID-19 last week. Valle's brother-in-law in El Salvador, a 55-year-old physician, also died from the virus last week, he said. "So, we have seen it up close and personal."

If Allbaugh's name is familiar, it's because he ran the upscale coffee bar 5th Element Coffee on University Avenue for two years. When he closed it in the summer of 2017 after a Barriques moved in across the street, he said it had been "humbling, gratifying and rewarding" to pursue his life's dream and have it appreciated by many coffee lovers.

Now Allbaugh, 51, is back selling "single-origin, farm-to-cup coffee" at Finca Coffee with beans from El Salvador. Not only does he serve incredible coffee, but the shop also has an excellent food menu, including two Salvadoran specialties.