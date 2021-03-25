Curbside review: Fin Sushi reels them in with Volcano, Firecracker and Out-of-Control rolls

The spicy tuna roll (normally $4.95, but ordered in the two-roll deal) wasn’t spicy so it needed a lot of wasabi. The Philadelphia roll (normally $5.50) with smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese, just reinforced what a great combo that is.

The vegetarian in our party got the three regular rolls deal for $12.95, but we realized later that her three rolls at $3.75 only added up to $11.25. The small cucumber and avocado rolls were fine, and I particularly liked the oshinko, with a bright yellow Japanese pickle.

The sashimi regular ($18.95) had three slices each of four types of raw fish, all fresh. But because the container wasn’t labeled, we could only identify the tuna and salmon.

Most restaurants that have focused on carryout during the pandemic have been labeling their containers. Fin Sushi doesn’t do this because, Bella said, they’d rather “keep menu prices low and (the) food good.”

I called the next day and asked Bella about the other two fish. I guessed they were white tuna and yellowtail, but instead they were red snapper and eel tail. All were fantastic, the salmon silky and the eel smooth as butter.

One of my companions said sashimi lovers won’t be disappointed. “It’s as good as it can be, unadulterated. It’s basically health on a platter.”