Curbside review: Far East Side lucky to have charming new cafe with outdoor music

Abby Padlock opened Twisted Grounds on Madison’s Far East Side last July, and said without its huge patio and lawn that can seat up to 80 people, the coffee shop probably wouldn’t have made it.

Padlock recently had a stage built outdoors. Her “Under the Oak” series runs June through September, with live music Friday evenings and Sunday mornings.

She began planning the café halfway through her studies at UW Law School. Padlock graduated in December 2019 and would have opened the shop in April 2020, but because of COVID-19, she pushed the opening back.

The pandemic added a layer of tension to the already stressful process of opening a business, but Padlock said the Grandview Commons neighborhood was excited for something new.

“Our staff did a really good job maintaining all the different health restrictions, so people felt safe,” she said.

The charming shop, near Metro Market, was bustling over the noon hour when I stopped in to pick up lunch. Padlock said a lot of the décor comes from her travels, including a chandelier that hung in a bakery in France during the early 1800s. Customers “notice a new little item” each time they come in, she said.