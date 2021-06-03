Curbside review: Far East Side lucky to have charming new cafe with outdoor music

Abby Padlock opened Twisted Grounds on Madison’s Far East Side last July, and said without its huge patio and lawn that can seat up to 80 people, the coffee shop probably wouldn’t have made it.
Padlock recently had a stage built outdoors. Her “Under the Oak” series runs June through September, with live music Friday evenings and Sunday mornings.
She began planning the café halfway through her studies at UW Law School. Padlock graduated in December 2019 and would have opened the shop in April 2020, but because of COVID-19, she pushed the opening back.
The pandemic added a layer of tension to the already stressful process of opening a business, but Padlock said the Grandview Commons neighborhood was excited for something new.
“Our staff did a really good job maintaining all the different health restrictions, so people felt safe,” she said.
The charming shop, near Metro Market, was bustling over the noon hour when I stopped in to pick up lunch. Padlock said a lot of the décor comes from her travels, including a chandelier that hung in a bakery in France during the early 1800s. Customers “notice a new little item” each time they come in, she said.
I waited in a short line only to discover that my order, which I placed online, had been set aside with my name on it in a pick-up area.
Breakfast is served all day, but my daughter and I had better luck with the lunch items.
The chicken pesto panini was exceptional, its bread stamped with perfect grill marks. Ordered as a half sandwich & side ($10.50), the sandwich was dense and hearty with mixed greens on the side that benefitted from a knockout balsamic.
Padlock’s homemade warm bacon dressing made the turkey avocado BLT on multigrain bread special. I also got it as a half sandwich ($10.50) with a bag of Parmesan-ranch kettle chips.
A slice of quiche ($4.50) from the bakery section featured fluffy eggs and a crust that, while tasty, was impenetrable at times. Padlock said it comes from the Madison distributor Elegant Foods. She listed red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted asparagus, mushrooms and gruyere, but it was light on its vegetables.
Things took a downward turn with the avocado toast ($8.50) on oversized bread. It tasted like challah, but was thick as Texas toast, and barely toasted. My daughter, who regularly makes avocado toast at home and is picky about her fried eggs, enjoyed the egg over easy on top, but said she wished the whole thing was simpler. The mashed avocado tasted packaged, and Padlock said her staff adds fresh avocado to the brand Simplot.
The same avocado diminished an otherwise interesting loaded breakfast bowl ($8), a beautiful scramble with a lot going on: three eggs with a winning combination of spinach, roasted corn, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers. Garlic aioli was attractively zigzagged over the top.
A 12-ounce caramel macchiato ($5.25) ordered iced, decaf and made with whole milk, was first-rate.
Not so with the Tropical Harmony smoothie ($6.75), which tasted artificial, but still refreshing and not overly sweet. By the time I got home, the contents had separated: liquid on the bottom and foam on top. Padlock said Twisted’s smoothies are from a concentrate, but with no sugar or preservatives. They come from a company called Smartfruit, and the tropical one had papaya, guava, passionfruit and pineapple.
“There’s something you can appreciate about it as long as you don’t have the expectation it will be a smoothie,” my daughter said.
Padlock built the cafe’s website with a friend. Ordering was easy on a platform called Drip.
You don’t enter your email address as you do with most online orders, just a cell phone number and the site texts you a receipt.
Padlock, 30, grew up in Kenosha, where her favorite job, starting at 17, was working at a coffee shop called Harborside Common Grounds. That’s where she learned the idea of “if you enjoy what you’re doing, you’ll never feel like you’re working.”
While in law school, she did a yearlong internship with the Dane County corporation counsel, which she said helped her build relationships. Law school gave her better time management skills and taught her “how to balance a thousand things at once.”
Her favorite place to be, she said, is in a coffee shop, “not really behind a desk writing a brief.”
Padlock said it was always her dream to own her own coffee shop so she jumped at the opportunity when it presented itself.
She said she would love to practice law in the future, helping small businesses get started. “What better experience than to have a law degree and have started your own business from scratch?”
Padlock said when she moved into an apartment in Grandview Commons, she realized the area needed a coffee shop.
In the planning of the shop, Padlock paid attention to detail, including putting the Twisted Grounds logo on its carryout cups.
That’s something you don’t often see at a neighborhood coffee shop. But Twisted Grounds is so much more than that.
