Curbside review: Fairchild finding support during pandemic

This pandemic has been particularly cruel to fine dining, since elegant food isn’t designed to travel or priced for takeout.
Hardest hit are restaurateurs who’d been planning first-time establishments for months or years, and found themselves opening on the cusp of the COVID-19 crisis.
No one, perhaps, falls into that category better than Itaru Nagano, the former L’Etoile chef de cuisine, or head chef, who opened Fairchild March 2 on Monroe Street, two weeks before the shutdown.
Nagano and his partners, Andrew Kroeger and Patrick Sierra, also L’Etoile alums, kept the restaurant open for curbside carryout, and later adapted to capacity restrictions on dining rooms.
In late May, when the county’s reopening plan began allowing 25% capacity, they cautiously waited three weeks. A week after that, the partners added critical outdoor seating, with six feet of physical distancing: two tables out front and four next to the building for a total of 20 seats.
Through the early months of the quarantine, the restaurant changed its model a bit, and like other high-end restaurants in Madison, it started offering family-style takeout with a couple of choices for proteins and sides.
Once it was able to open its dining room somewhat, the restaurant went back to its original plated food format.
“Not knowing what this pandemic was going to do, we just couldn’t keep reverting back to different styles, so we kept that path,” Nagano said.
Still, Nagano and Kroeger, as chefs, prepare the kind of dishes that shouldn’t come in a brown paper box, although many of them still looked gorgeous.
They make two or three changes a week to the menu, but if the baby back ribs are there, snatch them up. The $6 “snack” had two tender, meaty ribs covered with the best chipotle barbecue sauce imaginable, and topped with green onion.
The deviled eggs ($5), also from the “snack” section, were made with fermented chili and cilantro. They proved another good place to start.
The heirloom tomato gazpacho ($14) stood out with its separate container of “garnish,” which was crab treated with mayonnaise, sour cream, tarragon and chives. The lump crab was an excellent complement to the soup, a deeply satisfying puree made with cucumbers, peppers, olive oil, basil and a hint of jalapeno.
The highlight of the night was the mezzaluna ($19), six thin, half-moon ravioli or pierogi-like pasta filled with smoked eggplant and mozzarella, and bathed in olive oil, with marinated cherry tomatoes, tiny chunks of eggplant, red bell pepper and onions.
The American red snapper ($29) was a stunningly beautiful dish that showed off the most brilliant variety of colorful vegetables the season has to offer, including a rainbow of young carrots, and gently sautéed kale that picked up the sauce, a charred mussel aioli, that didn’t quite seem fitting.
The other vegetables in the dish — cauliflower, Romanesco broccoli, red pepper and onion — had been pickled, or given the giardiniera treatment, and the strong taste was overwhelming. The fish itself got overshadowed. It was a small piece with a firm texture that had been perfectly seasoned and cooked.
The fish came with so many vegetables we hardly needed a side of bok choy ($9), but it turned out to be an intriguing preparation, made with shallots, chili vinegar and bonito flakes. Two of the other three sides on the menu were vegetables — shishito peppers and summer squash — and I wished I hadn’t passed up the fourth choice, polenta with mushrooms.
The menu listed two desserts ($10) with no explanations. The first was just “beignet” and the second was simply “strawberry.” The latter mystery dish turned out to be absolutely striking. A panna cotta made with cream cheese, it featured fried phyllo dough, sliced pickled strawberries in a rhubarb sauce, with a hint of mint, and a scoop of strawberry ice cream.
Fairchild, like a number of other local restaurants, uses the online ordering system, Toast, accessible through the Fairchild website. It works great. You pull up at the agreed upon time, call the restaurant, and in my case, a friendly server in a mask brought the bag out to my car.
When I pulled up, there were customers in the prime window seats in what used to be Jacs Dining and Tap House.
Those making a dine-in reservation on the restaurant’s website will be greeted by the headline, “Now more than ever, the restaurant industry needs your help.”
Nagano said that on the weekends, their six patio tables are well used and “feel pretty safe.” But even at 25%, the dining room stays largely empty, with never more than two tables occupied. “I don’t think we’ve ever, since we’ve opened, had more than three tables in here, dining,” he said.
Under the circumstances, Nagano said, they’re getting “quite a bit of support from our neighborhood.”
But, he quickly added, they can always use more.
