Curbside review: Fairchild finding support during pandemic

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Fairchild

Location: 2611 Monroe St.

Phone: 608-819-6361

Website: fairchildrestaurant.com

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outdoor dining: Two tables on sidewalk out front and four next to the building. The restaurant doesn't accept reservations for outdoors, but customers can request it in an online reservation note.

Prices: Snacks $5 and $6, appetizers $11 to $16, entrées $29 and $32, pastas $19 and $20, dinner for two $60, sides $9, dessert $10.

Credit cards: Accepted

Drinks: Beer and wine sold to go

Gluten-free: Some options

Vegetarian offerings: Good amount right now

Kids menu: No

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Fine dining doesn't lend itself to carryout, but Fairchild is worth the splurge.