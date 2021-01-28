Curbside review: Enrique's Grill gives Fitchburg an 'old school' taqueria option

The vegetarian in our party had a meatless burrito ($9.50) with a lot going for it: rice, beans, tomato, cheese and lettuce. There were small pockets of guacamole, but it could have used more. Sour cream and salsa came on the side, but would have been better inside. The tortilla had been lightly grilled.

Both the green and red hot sauces that came with the tacos, burrito and torta were excellent. The elote ($3), or Mexican street corn, was almost more mayo than corn.

Enrique’s Grill doesn’t have a menu on its website or a way to order online. I ordered by phone after finding a photograph of a menu on Facebook. The guy I talked to said that they’d bring the order curbside and that I should call when I arrived. But my call went to voicemail. Before I could call back, Brandon came out masked.

They didn’t want to take my credit card by phone, so he took my card once I arrived to ring up my order. On the phone, I was told the food would be ready in 25 minutes, but when I showed up on time, I still waited 10 minutes.

“We just open day to day, hoping more and more people will start coming,” Brandon said in a subsequent phone conversation. “Some days are good with the construction workers around here coming in, supporting us. And some days are really slow when they’re not able to work.”