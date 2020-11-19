Curbside review: Eating Shake Shack with the Hilldale location's first customer

Cheese sauce came on the side, as did a little container of ranch dressing.

Danny Meyer, one of the biggest names in the restaurant business, founded Shake Shack in 2001 as a hot dog cart.

For that reason, we had to try the all-natural Vienna beef dog ($3.49), which was split down the middle and protruded from its bun on both sides. Like the burger, the meat tasted of quality. A few ketchup packs came in the bag, but we could’ve used some mustard. Many other menu options come with free extras, but the only one available for the hot dog was cheese sauce for 50 cents more.

And the shakes? I got a chocolate one ($5.29) and it fine, but hardly special.

Ordering on the company’s website is easy, but I neglected to fill out the “hand off details” field. That may have allowed an employee to bring the order to my car, since I was parked in a numbered stall in front. I tried to call the number on my emailed receipt to see if someone could run my food out, but I got nowhere.

Instead, my order was sitting on a table next to the counter. The doors were propped open, so it remained pretty much “contactless.”

