Curbside review: Daisy Cafe is the perfect Mother's Day destination
CURBSIDE | RESTAURANT REVIEW

When I drove by Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery on Atwood Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, its expansive parking lot-turned-patio was full. And you can bet it’s going to be a top destination on May 9 for Mother’s Day, too.

One reason to visit the restaurant for brunch is the otherworldly smoked salmon and pesto omelet ($11.99), which is served at all times. It’s my favorite egg dish anywhere, with the eggs providing a thick envelope for a generous portion of flaked smoked salmon chunks and cream cheese.

The smoked salmon & pesto omelet, served at all times, is otherworldly. 

When I got the omelet recently as part of a carryout order, the pesto, usually applied liberally on top, came in a tiny plastic cup, but was plenty. The flavorful omelet was flecked with red pepper and green onion, and served with oven-roasted red potatoes that had been well-cooked and seasoned. Daisy’s trademark fresh fruit, slices of perfectly ripe cantaloupe and pineapple, were a welcome sight.

The cod sandwich, with a huge, thick piece of pan-fried cod in a panko breading, comes with ripe avocado, tomato and vegetable slaw, but could have used more jalapeno-lime aioli and house-made tartar sauce.

The restaurant serves its panko-crusted cod fish fry every night, but also offers a winning cod sandwich ($11.99) with a huge, thick piece of lightly breaded pan-fried cod with ripe avocado, tomato, vegetable slaw, jalapeno-lime aioli and house-made tartar sauce. The fish had a mild flavor, so the sandwich could’ve used more aioli and tartar sauce.

Daisy offers three smash burgers, all hand-formed, then smashed on the grill. The chorizo version ($11.99) is a good choice since it has crumbled house-made chorizo sausage on top, large slices of fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño aioli, tomato and red onion. It was the best burger I’ve had in some time.

Daisy offers three smash burgers, all hand-formed, then smashed on the grill.

Both sandwiches came on a soft but sturdy bun that had been grilled and buttered, and with a choice of sides: chips, oven-roasted potatoes, fresh fruit or mixed greens. The brilliant edamame salad that Daisy’s served from the beginning isn’t mentioned on the menu, but is worth asking for. A giant portion of shelled edamame was joined by red pepper, a hint of celery, scallions, ginger, white onion, pepper and garlic. It was swimming in a soy and sweet Thai chili sauce.

The brilliant edamame salad that Daisy's served from the beginning isn't mentioned on the menu, but is worth asking for. 

Daisy’s Caesar salad ($10.49) was also heavy on its homemade dressing. The salad had thin shreds of Parmesan plus seasoned croutons.

I liked how the Havarti-and-cheddar mac and cheese ($11.49) featured cavatappi, but the cheese sauce didn’t have enough flavor and the herbed bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese only covered part of the pasta.

My 15-year-old daughter who ate it had no complaints. “I thought it was great,” she said.

The Havarti-and-cheddar mac and cheese features cavatappi pasta.

The mac and cheese and the salad each came with two slices of toasted and buttered baguette.

Of course, you can’t end a meal at Daisy without cupcakes ($3), and the chocolate mocha and carrot walnut-cinnamon cream cheese were excellent. It was hard to tell that the moist chocolate mocha cake was gluten free, and we both preferred it over the carrot walnut one, which had a complex flavor with plenty of nutmeg.

Chocolate mocha and carrot walnut-cinnamon cream cheese cupcakes are a perfect end to a meal at Daisy. 

The cupcakes are also the proper serving size and not too big.

Daisy doesn’t have online ordering, but makes ordering by phone a pleasant experience. The employee I talked to asked if I was comfortable coming in or if I wanted curbside service.

I chose the latter and she told me to call the restaurant when I arrived. She said it looks like you can’t pull up on busy Atwood Avenue, but you can.

The Caesar salad is heavy-handed with its homemade dressing. 

When I called upon arrival, she asked if I needed utensils. I appreciated her not just wasting plastic by putting them indiscriminately into every bag like many places do.

Daryl Sisson and Kathy Brooks, who opened Daisy in May 2009, spent $17,000 to repave their parking lot, and $3,000 on outdoor furniture that can seat 84 people.

Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, which turns 12 next month, is owned by Daryl Sisson and Kathy Brooks.

“We’re so excited for consistent good weather,” Sisson said, adding that he’s also “thrilled with the pace of vaccination.”

He said he’s happy that Madison’s Streatery program, which allows restaurants to expand outdoor dining into parking lots, sidewalks, streets and alleys, has been extended until April of next year.

“We will be encouraging the city to make it permanent,” he said. “We’ll just be keeping that going year after year, as long as they’ll let us.”

