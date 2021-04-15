Curbside review: Daisy Cafe is the perfect Mother's Day destination

Diners' Scorecard

Restaurant: Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery

Location: 2827 Atwood Ave.

Phone: 608-241-2200

Website: daisycafeandcupcakery.com

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online ordering: No, but planning to soon

Dine-in: At 50% capacity

Curbside carryout: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: Through EatStreet and Grubhub

Prices: Eggs $10.49 to $11.99, multigrain pancakes $4.49 to $9.99, sandwiches $10.49 to $11.99, smash burgers $11.99, salads $10.49 to $12.99, entrées $10.49 to $12.99, kids menu $5.99

Credit cards: Accepted

Gluten-free: GF buns and bread offered on sandwiches for an extra $1.50. Lots of other GF items on the menu or things that can be adapted.

Vegetarian offerings: A good number

Kids menu: Yes

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Daisy is one of Madison's friendliest, most reliable restaurants and its smoked salmon and pesto omelet cannot be beat.