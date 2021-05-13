Curbside review: City Barbeque does best by its sides and desserts

The 3-cheese baked mac ($2.99) was outstanding and not at all soupy. Strong, plentiful cheese — Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar and Parmesan — helped, as did the baking, which gave the cavatappi additional texture.

With the City Sampler ($24.99) you get four of the restaurant’s seven meats, two sides, two pieces of Texas toast and two BBQ sauces. I chose beef brisket, pulled pork, sausage and turkey.

The brisket had some strange unattached ribbons of charred fat, but a fine flavor. The pulled pork needed sauce more than any of the other meats, and also had some unwelcome fat. My companion was more into the snappy, zesty sausage than I was. I preferred the turkey, which was peppery and sliced thick.

All of the meat needed sauce, and the Sweet City worked best, particularly mixed with a bit of the Brush Fire. I couldn’t tell the original from the Swine Wine or the LowCo, because only the Sweet City was labeled.

Every Tuesday, ribs by the bone, which are normally $2.25, are $1.50 each. I got four and they were perfectly cooked and had a light rub, but were too fatty.