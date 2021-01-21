Curbside review: Cafe La Bellitalia can help satisfy Italian food cravings with carryout

When we opened the takeout container it was hard to tell which was which. Marinara and mozzarella blanketed the whole dish.

The lasagna we pulled from under the sauce and cheese seemed meatless. Only later did we find a full-sized, incredibly flavorful sausage buried underneath. Spaghetti, included with the chicken, further obscured it.

In a later phone conversation, Pipitone said the lasagna was made with meat sauce and a béchamel sauce on top. My friend and I didn't sense meat. Maybe in a full order it would be more obvious.

The cream-based béchamel sauce apparently takes the place of ricotta cheese. When I asked Pipitone about it, he said lasagna with ricotta is "more the Americanized way."

The chicken had been pounded thin and was wonderfully garlicky. It had been rubbed with garlic and then coated with a breading that also had garlic.

We also went the sampler ($10.95) route on appetizers, with an order of breaded ravioli, battered zucchini, eggplant strips and onion rings. As anyone who's ordered fried food for carryout knows, time is of the essence. All the elements tasted great right way, but later in the meal, forget it. Best were the perfectly seasoned cheese ravioli and the cup of nicely sweet tomato sauce for dipping.