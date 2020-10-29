Curbside review: Buffalo chicken, pot roast tacos are fighting words at new Luchador

Both bowls we ordered were impressively heavy when lifted out of their takeout bag. Customers choose rice, lettuce, or both, which is what we did for a carnitas bowl ($10) and a “no meat” bowl ($9.50). The vegetarian bowl isn’t on the website, but shows up on the restaurant’s online ordering platform.

We added sour cream to the carnitas bowl and it was worth the extra 25 cents. The lettuce was Romaine and not iceberg, which was a nice surprise.

“Students and others will be happy to have such a large amount of food,” said my companion.

An appetizer of “Bad Ass Elotes” ($8) was better after I gave the corn kernels 30 seconds in the microwave, which heated the cotija cheese hidden under a layer of mayo. The dish was distinguished from other Mexican street corn for the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust on top, but it didn’t add as much flavor as you’d expect.

Garlic shrimp skewers ($9) came with eight grilled shrimp that had been slightly overcooked. They were perked up by avocado crema underneath, and came with a side of cilantro lime rice that was so substantial we didn’t also need it as a side ($2.50). I also regretted a side of chorizo dirty rice ($3) because it was kind of mushy.