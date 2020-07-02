Curbside review: At Royal Indian Cuisine, customers are 'stuck' on chicken tikka masala

I also appreciated how at Royal Indian some of the containers were covered in plastic wrap. Even so, the two liquidy dishes started to leak as I pulled them from the paper bag.

No surprise, the chicken tikka masala ($12.99) was the best dish in my order. The sauce had a perfect flavor and was loaded with big chunks of chicken.

The shrimp biryani ($14.99) was bland by comparison, but with plenty of shrimp. A container of raita, or tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, helped punch it up.

A saag paneer ($11.99) was made with broccoli mixed into the creamed spinach, and had ample cubes of Indian cheese. It had a sour taste that grew on me as I ate.

Kaur said Singh, who does the cooking, makes the dish from scratch. She said it’s his own recipe and takes four or five hours to make.

With both the chicken tikka masala and the saag paneer, I found myself having to fish an occasional cardamom pod out of my mouth. And the pakora and biryani also had a few big pieces of spice that got in the way.

Kaur said only the rice has small green cardamom. She was correct, that there was a bit of cardamom in the rice, but I also found bigger pieces in those two dishes when normally it would be ground or crushed.