Curbside: Forget the weight of the world for a minute at Ancho & Agave

Many of us remember the last restaurant we went to before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out dine-in service.

Mine was Ancho & Agave, the Middleton restaurant from the company that owns Biaggi’s. It has a big box presence next to its relocated Italian cousin in Greenway Station, and opened in October with large taco and margarita selections.

Immediately, it became as popular as Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, with 18 locations in nine states, mostly in the Midwest. The first Biaggi’s opened in Bloomington, Illinois, in 1999. The only other Ancho & Agave opened in Bloomington in May 2019.

Its devoted following scared me a bit on March 13 when eating out, drinking and carousing felt wrong. It felt uneasy and a bit reckless.

Few people know better than restaurant owners how disastrous the coronavirus has been economically. In recent weeks, some restaurants have begun to tentatively open for in-person business. Restaurateurs lucky enough to have outdoor dining have turned special attention that way.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Many diners are hesitant to enter a restaurant, or even eat on a patio, but may feel confident and safe enough to pick up food from their favorite place or even gamble on a new one.