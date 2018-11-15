Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Viking Brew Pub

Location: 211 E. Main St., Stoughton

Phone: 608-719-5041

Website: See Facebook

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until midnight, Sunday noon until 8 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $14, sandwiches $8 to $13, burgers $11 to $14, soup $4 to $7, salads $4.50 to $14, entrees $13.75 to $24.

Noise level: Loud

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Limited, but can request GF bun for an extra $1

Vegetarian offerings: Limited

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: For six or more

Parking: Street parking. Can park in the bank lot across the street after hours

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: This Stoughton brewpub has 12 beers on tap and a large menu that it executes well.