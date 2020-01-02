Caspian Grill brings back fond memories of Russian House

Those looking for something sweeter have a choice of two types of homemade baklava ($4.50), one made with almonds and one made with walnuts.

Buzhunashvili and Gelfand moved to Madison in 1996 from Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, to help run the Russian House, which Gelfand's father and sister owned for 5 1/2 years. Gelfand was 23 then and Buzhunashvili was 24.

Gelfand said they tried to find a new location with a parking lot because Russian House customers were always asking about parking.

But, Gelfand said, after a few months of a break, she and Buzhunashvili decided go to college to learn more about business and American culture.

She said Buzhunashvili soon got restless and began working in the food delivery business, and in 2007 bought a franchise which became Mr. Delivery and is now delivery.com. He also owns a printing company called Irene Galleries.

Meanwhile, Gelfand has spent the last 19 years in the banking industry and is a personal banker with BMO Harris Bank.