Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Sequoia

Location: 1843 Monroe St.

Phone: 608-630-8933

Website: seequoia.com (note unusual spelling.)

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $8, salads $6 and $12, ramen $12, sushi $7 to $28.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: New GF menu coming soon

Vegetarian offerings: A few, including vegetarian ramen. More options to come

Kids menu: Kids ramen, $8

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking. Trader Joe's parking lot across the street

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: A great new option for ramen and sushi, in a beautiful, relaxing Monroe Street setting.