Cafe deserves second act after The Egg & I

Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: S&A Cafe

Location: 2501 W. Beltline

Phone: 608-275-3447

Website: sandacafe.com

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Only closed Thanksgiving and Christmas

Prices: Breakfasts $7.99 to $11.89, sandwiches $9.29 and $10.29, salads $9.29, kids and seniors meals are $5.69.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted, but 4 percent service charge

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Some gluten-friendly items, can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes, but only for large groups, and on holidays

Parking: Park in unmarked spots

Service: Very good

Bottom line: Business is down, but S&A is just as solid as the original franchise.