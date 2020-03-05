Cafe deserves second act after The Egg & I

The Egg & I was always a solid choice for breakfast, and the couple who are carrying it on as S&A Cafe, have kept it going strong.
Steven and Ana Daskam got out of their franchise obligations after eight years operating as The Egg & I, and, as of New Year's Eve, changed the name of the popular breakfast and lunch spot to S&A Cafe.
Everything else has stayed the same: the food, the staff, the look.
Twice over the years, I'd had memorable breakfasts. So, I was curious to go back to the restaurant and see if the food held up. And, for the most part, it did.
The Midwestern hash ($10.39) was as enormous as I'd remembered. The dish was an amazing combination of diced potatoes with bacon, sausage, spinach, roasted onions, mushrooms, and jack and cheddar cheeses. The two eggs, any style, on top were key. Scrambled eggs came out light and fluffy.
My friend's bacon avocado scramble ($9.99) had spinach, onions and diced tomatoes, which added a lot. It was topped with sliced avocado and pepper jack, and served with the same house potatoes that were the basis for the hash. But since they were served on the side, it was more obvious they were over-seasoned.
Well-buttered, puffy English muffins came with both meals, but didn't have as much taste as, say, Thomas'.
The hash came with a cup of Hollandaise sauce that seemed like overkill; the scramble with a deep, dark salsa that had the perfect kick. Green Tabasco sauce on the table was useful in both meals.
The kitchen accommodates special orders well. One member of my party ordered scrambled eggs ($4.58) with asparagus, mushrooms and spinach (79 cents for each ingredient). He asked for the eggs "undercooked," saying he likes them wet, and the kitchen complied with that request.
We were allowed to order crab cakes, without getting the whole crab cake Benedict ($11.89). Two thin, crisp cakes ($9.99) didn't have much filler and were excellent. But they were pricey for their small size.
A bowl of seasonal fruit ($4.99) had a fantastic selection of ripe, fresh fruit that went well together: strawberries, blueberries, red grapes, raspberries and pineapple. The honeydew melon was overripe.
My daughter wanted a create-your-own omelet ($9.99) with egg whites. It included three ingredients, and since broccoli wasn't an option, she settled on spinach and onions. Our server offered cheddar as a third ingredient, and my daughter was overwhelmed by the amount inside. "This has as much cheese as a pizza," she said.
The omelet came with dressed greens or an English muffin, but she was able to get a cup of fruit instead.
S&A Cafe offers unlimited coffee ($2.75), which is average, and servers leave a pot on the table. Daskam said it's Torke coffee from Sheboygan. We were glad the cafe offered flavored creamers among the regular ones.
The cafe played tasteful, mellow music through a service called PlayNetwork. The place wasn't loud or crowded, and its wooden-booth seating gives it a homey feel.
One thing that's new with the cafe's non-franchise status is that it charges a 4 percent fee to use a credit card. A sign near the register said the surcharge was, "due to the increasing processing fees," and thanked customers for understanding. The checks also note the charge.
I get it. Credit card fees are a hardship for small businesses. But it's also a cost of doing business. The cafe does take checks if they're from Dane County, but debit card users get charged the same fee because Daskam's current card reader doesn't distinguish between credit or debit.
Daskam said he's "not playing ball anymore" with the credit card companies, and acknowledged that he's gotten some pushback from customers.
The Egg & I, which was headquartered in Colorado, was bought in 2015 by another breakfast/lunch chain, the Florida-based First Watch. As The Egg & I is phased out, franchisees had the option to convert to First Watch.
I don't blame Daskam for not wanting to spend a lot of money to take on a bland-sounding name that's not known in this area.
He said business is down 40 to 50 percent in the two months since the name change, but he hopes things improve once he gets his new sign, which should be up soon. City approvals took longer than he expected.
S&A uses the first letter of Daskam and his wife's first names. Steven and Ana have lost some important name recognition, but it's a safe bet that once people realize S&A Cafe serves the same breakfasts The Egg & I was known for, they'll have a lot of returning customers.
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews