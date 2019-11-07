Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Cadre

Location: 2540 University Ave.

Phone: 608-819-8555

Website: cadrerestaurant.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner prices: Appetizers $2 to $14, soup $8, salads $7 and $11, entrées $23 to $29.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: About 70 percent of menu is GF

Vegetarian offerings: A few options

Kids menu: Not officially, but can accommodate. Kids menu at brunch.

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Small, free city lot next door and 2-hour parking on the street

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Few local chefs could pull off a restaurant as accomplished as this.