Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Buck & Honey's

Location: 800 W. Broadway, Monona

Phone: 608-478-2618

Website: buckandhoneys.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close, Sunday 10 a.m. to close. Sunday brunch goes until 2 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $9 to $14; soup and salads $5, or $3 with an entrée; entrée salads $13 to $17; entrées $15 to $36; senior meals $13.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: GF pizza crust and other GF items

Vegetarian offerings: Modest amount

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Good-sized lot, more parking in back

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: It's a honey of a restaurant that should appeal to most diners.