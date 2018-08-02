VERONA — After almost 12 years, Gray’s Tied House in Verona became Boulder Brew Pub when a longtime customer took it over.

The new place continues in a similar vein as Gray’s, with good food — and soon some promising original beers.

Gray’s closed in early February, and Boulder opened in mid-May. Boulder general manager Nicki Bloomer said owner Jon Novick, who has no restaurant background, is relying on management “to steer him in the right direction.”

Bloomer, who worked at Gray’s for six years, appears to be sailing a straight course. “They asked me if I would stay aboard through the transition, so I did, and took most of the staff with, which is pretty cool,” she said.

Boulder still has the bland, mainstream, resort-looking atmosphere of Gray’s, and is so spacious it could easily swallow up a good-sized crowd. There was little other business, however, when I visited for lunch on a Sunday.

The restaurant doesn’t serve brunch yet, and the lunch and dinner menus, which are the same, are almost as sprawling as the space.

The ahi tuna bruschetta ($11) had a generous number of thick, lightly-seared strips of tuna placed on grilled baguette slices. What showed up didn’t match the menu description, but it still worked.

While the ahi didn’t taste great on its own, eaten with well-dressed greens, and bread smeared with a spreadable brie, it was wonderful.

Another strong starter was the warm spinach artichoke dip ($10), although some of the cream cheese didn’t get mixed thoroughly enough. The tortilla chips, which are fried in house, were excellent, but the broccoli and baby carrots looked a bit under the weather.

“The spinach dip is going to be the death of me. I eat it too much,” Bloomer said.

The highlight of the meal was the formidable Sicilian sandwich ($13), a mound of ingredients piled between fantastic herb focaccia bread: Capicola ham, turkey, thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, salami, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Deep-fried banana peppers made an inspired mix even more special.

The menu described it having a “housemade lemon herb mayo,” but again, that wasn’t what showed up. Instead, a delicious aioli with a bit of a Thousand Island kick came on the side.

Sweet potato fries almost never disappoint, and didn’t here as a side ($1 extra). They came crinkle cut and crispy, but were just room temperature.

A Caesar salad ($9) featured fresh, crisp romaine, large crouton slices, grated Parmesan as well as a delightful Parmesan crisp, and large, soft breadstick.

For dessert, the hot fudge lava cake ($7) also went over well. It was a moist little bundt cake served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. “That looks like it could kill you,” said my daughter, who wound up loving it.

Where Gray’s Tied House sold only about eight handcrafted beers brewed by the Gray Brewing Co., out of Janesville, Boulder serves a strong lineup of 24 rotating taps, including One Barrel, 3 Floyds, Oskar Blues, Short’s and Left Hand.

Soon Boulder’s new brewmaster, Kara Hulce, will be making her own beer from the little brewery attached to the restaurant. Hulse is a homebrewer with an undergraduate degree in chemistry, who as a graduate student at UW-Madison analyzed beer flavors.

“We’re excited to have her, for sure,” Bloomer said.

The inspiration behind the name Boulder has to do with the building, Bloomer said, “because it looks like it’s out of Boulder, Colorado — the lodge look, big open windows, lots of natural light.”

While the atmosphere is largely the same, Bloomer said she and her staff are trying to improve the food. Customers have reacted positively to the new beer selections, an improvement from the smaller selection of Gray’s beers at the old place.

Executive chef Greg Dorsey is planning to do some limited quarterly menus where he gets to be creative with seasonal items, Bloomer said. Dorsey has worked in many kitchens around Madison and has spent two years at Gray’s.

Beginning next Sunday, Boulder will offer a Sunday brunch with a separate menu. “We’re kicking that off kind of right before football season, and I think that’s going to be good timing,” Bloomer said.

“We’re really going to be the only people in the area that do it, so we’ll see.”