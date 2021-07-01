Bombay Fast Café brings 'soul satisfaction' to Library Mall

The only drawback is pulling cardamom pods out of your mouth while eating each of the dishes. They add great flavor, but are a nuisance to dodge.

The vada pav consisted of two delightful potato burgers lightly fried in a chickpea flour. One came on a soft little roll, the other didn’t. They were served with two chutneys.

My daughter was disappointed the meals came with bread other than naan. But the sizable sub sandwich-style loaves in the first two dishes were excellent, as was the bun with the vada pav. Rama’s husband, Milind Ranade, said the dishes are served that way in India, too, but didn’t want to say where they get the bread.

Bombay falafel, the cart’s take on the famous Mediterranean deep-fried garbanzo-bean balls, is made with Indian pulses (beans). My daughter, who loves falafel and Indian spices, didn’t care for their combination and gave me her meal. I enjoyed the twist on a favorite dish.

It was the least spicy of anything from Bombay Fast Café, but still too hot for her.

The falafel came with a miniature salad with cucumber, tomato, red cabbage and a hint of olive oil. It would have been nice to put on the falafel had it been eaten as a sandwich.