Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Bloom Bake Shop

Location: 1851 Monroe St.

Phone: 608-509-7669

Website: bloombakeshop.com

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday.

Prices: Biscuits and gravy $9 and $10, sandwiches $8 to $11, greens $8 and $10, waffles and French toast $8 to $10, eggs $9 to $12.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Known for bloody Marys with donuts on top. Bloom also serves Bellinis and mimosas and offers beer on tap

Gluten-free: Bloom has a dedicated GF baking room, a GF waffle maker and a GF menu. Its owner estimates that about 20 percent of its business is from GF items.

Vegetarian offerings: Many and a vegan menu

Kids menu: No kids menu per se, but the menu is kid-friendly

Parking: Street parking

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Bloom's service is as exceptional as its baked goods.