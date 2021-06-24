Big 10 Pub Cajun walleye still a winner after all these years

In 2005, when I first discovered Jordan’s Big 10 Pub and reviewed its fish, my friend decided to try it and fell hard for the Cajun walleye and potato pancakes.

Now every time we eat out, he compares all kinds of food to that fish. As in, “This ___ is good, but it can’t touch the Cajun walleye at the Big 10 Pub.”

This has been happening for years, so I finally decided to go back to the popular Regent Street sports bar and have it again. I won’t be measuring other food against it, but the large grilled filet ($16) was moist and flaky. The Cajun spice was perfect and added a welcome kick. It can also come seasoned with lemon pepper.

The perch ($14) was also a big portion, with three large pieces in a light and light-colored, non-greasy breading. “It’s a neutral breading that doesn’t take over the flavor,” my companion said.

In my old review, I called the perch a little skimpy and said it could have done with less breading. That’s certainly not the case now.

“They know what they’re doing,” said my companion. “You can tell they’ve been doing it a long time.”