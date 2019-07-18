Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Bar Corallini

Location: 2004 Atwood Ave.

Phone: 608-709-1316

Website: barcorallini.com

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6 to $19, salads $9 to $12, pizza $14 to $18, pasta $15 to $18, entrées $16 to $26, dessert $4 to $7.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, on Winnebago Street

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: GF pasta and pizza crust available

Vegetarian offerings: Vegan versions of many dishes are available

Kids menu: Can accommodate

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Small lot next door

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Food Fight's got itself another winner on Atwood Avenue.