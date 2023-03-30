Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.
Yako Sushi House
Location: 515 Cottage Grove Road
Phone: 608-283-9075
Website: yakosushimadison.com
Hours: Tuesday though Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.50, soup $3.25, salads $4.25 to $9.50, rolls $4.75 to $17.99, poke $14.99 and $17.99, sushi bar entrées $18.95 to $63.95, lunch specials any two rolls $11.99, three rolls $14.99, dessert $4.50 and $6.99
Noise level: Medium
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes, ramp to entrance
Outdoor dining: Hope to by summer
Delivery: DoorDash
Online ordering: Yes, through website
Drinks: Bubble tea, no alcohol
Gluten-free: Most of menu
Vegetarian offerings: A few
Kids menu: Chicken nuggets and french fries
Reservations: No
Parking: On both sides of the restaurant
Service: Stretched thin
Bottom line: Great rolls, sashimi and appetizers, and the restaurant's owner is addressing his staffing issue.
Paul's Neighborhood Bar
Location: 2401 Parmenter St., Middleton
Phone: 608-827-7285
Website: paulsneighborhoodbar.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Prices: Appetizers $4 to $8.50, sandwiches and burgers $4.25 to $9, all-you-can-eat salad bar $8.25, add salad bar with dinner $3, fish fry $15.75, sirloin $13.95, shrimp dinner $18.95.
Noise level: Loud at times because of music
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: No
Delivery: No
Online ordering: Coming soon
Gluten-free: No
Vegetarian offerings: A few
Kids menu: No
Reservations: Sometimes, but not during Lent
Parking: Small lot; more parking nearby at Middleton High School
Service: Excellent
Bottom line: The bar draws people for breakfast, lunch and its popular Friday fish fry.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Location: 4814 Annamark Drive
Phone: 608-421-5272
Website: daveshotchicken.com
Hours: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prices: Sliders $6.69, tenders $4.69, kale slaw $3.49, mac & cheese $3.49, fries $3.49, cheese fries $4.99, milkshakes $3.99 and $4.99
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: In warmer weather
Delivery: Through third-party apps
Online ordering: Yes, on Dave's website
Drinks: Beer, milkshakes
Gluten-free: No
Vegetarian offerings: Sides
Kids menu: Side tenders and mac & cheese
Parking: Large lot
Service: Great
Bottom line: Dave's Hot Chicken makes a darn good sandwich, and the fries and kale slaw are must-haves, too.
Sabores Fusion Grill
Location: 449 State St.
Phone: 608-977-2231
Website: Facebook page
Hours: Monday 4 to 10:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Prices: Appetizers $6.99 to $10.99, sandwiches and burgers $10.99 to $13.99, burritos, tacos, nachos $11.99 to $14.99, entrees $12.99 to $19
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes, elevator
Outdoor dining: Patio with four tables in warmer weather
Delivery: Through EatStreet, Grubhub, DoorDash
Online ordering: Through same third-party services
Drinks: No alcohol; possibly in the future
Gluten-free: Many options
Vegetarian offerings: Many dishes can be made with tofu
Kids menu: Can do small portions
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Street, nearby ramp
Service: Great
Bottom line: A versatile restaurant serving Mexican, American and Indian food. It has a great burger and don't miss the maicitos, or Mexican sweet corn bowl.
The 16 best-reviewed restaurants in the Wisconsin State Journal from 2022
So many restaurants reviewed in the Wisconsin State Journal this year were exceptional, which is how I wound up with a top 16, when I was shooting for 10.
Jacknife, 1046 E. Washington Ave. The go-to place in Madison for a fast sushi fix. I find myself here post-review more than any other restaura…
SASS, 10 W. Mifflin St. In the salmon Oscar, this Capitol Square restaurant has a knockout dish. The grilled fish is thick, moist and perfectl…
East Johnson Family Restaurant, 824 E. Johnson St. This quirky diner has added to the mix of eclectic small businesses on the 800 block of Eas…
Wendigo, 121 E Main St., Stoughton. Everything here clicks, from the meal quality, to the service, to the atmosphere. And prices are reasonabl…
Petra Bakery & Restaurant, 6119 Odana Road. A Mediterranean revelation on the West Side. Don't miss the chicken shawarma tacos, the beef/s…
The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen, 444 S. Park St. Casual, but with an upscale feel, and food elevated above most brewpub fare. Never pas…
Baldwin Street Grille, 1304 E. Washington Ave. This unassuming neighborhood bar will surprise you with its fish fry. The beer-battered cod is …
Branch + Daughter Quality Meats and Market, 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor. There are multiple reasons to visit Branch + Daughter, but tops is t…
Ishnala Supper Club, S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton. The seasonal supper club's biggest draw is its setting on Mirror Lake, on the edge of Mi…
Young Blood Beer Company, 112 King St. This microbrewery serving thoughtful beers and food is gaining traction. You'll get hooked on the "crun…
Stadium Takeout, 1517 Monroe St. Great sandwiches and service from a tiny place on Monroe Street. The Donfather, named for owner Don Woods, d…
Merchant, 121 S. Pinckney St. One of the more pleasurable places to dine outdoors in Downtown Madison. When the restaurant and bar opened off …
Good News Ice Cream & Cafe, 117 King St. The cafe is doing more than ice cream these days with great results. The huevos rancheros takes a…
Gotham Bagels, 112 E. Mifflin St. This 15-year-old bagel shop serves authentic bagels and epic bagel sandwiches. You can’t go wrong with a lox…
Roll Play, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Roll Play is a good place to experience Asian street food. The restaurant has an excellent ver…
Good Co. Pioneer Point, 3730 Manistee Way, Verona. The restaurant makes a good impression with excellent food, service and atmosphere. Its roa…
