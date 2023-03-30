Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Yako Sushi House

Location: 515 Cottage Grove Road

Phone: 608-283-9075

Hours: Tuesday though Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.50, soup $3.25, salads $4.25 to $9.50, rolls $4.75 to $17.99, poke $14.99 and $17.99, sushi bar entrées $18.95 to $63.95, lunch specials any two rolls $11.99, three rolls $14.99, dessert $4.50 and $6.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, ramp to entrance

Outdoor dining: Hope to by summer

Delivery: DoorDash

Online ordering: Yes, through website

Drinks: Bubble tea, no alcohol

Gluten-free: Most of menu

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Chicken nuggets and french fries

Reservations: No

Parking: On both sides of the restaurant

Service: Stretched thin

Bottom line: Great rolls, sashimi and appetizers, and the restaurant's owner is addressing his staffing issue.

Paul's Neighborhood Bar

Location: 2401 Parmenter St., Middleton

Phone: 608-827-7285

Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $4 to $8.50, sandwiches and burgers $4.25 to $9, all-you-can-eat salad bar $8.25, add salad bar with dinner $3, fish fry $15.75, sirloin $13.95, shrimp dinner $18.95.

Noise level: Loud at times because of music

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: No

Online ordering: Coming soon

Gluten-free: No

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Sometimes, but not during Lent

Parking: Small lot; more parking nearby at Middleton High School

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The bar draws people for breakfast, lunch and its popular Friday fish fry.

Dave's Hot Chicken

Location: 4814 Annamark Drive

Phone: 608-421-5272

Hours: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Sliders $6.69, tenders $4.69, kale slaw $3.49, mac & cheese $3.49, fries $3.49, cheese fries $4.99, milkshakes $3.99 and $4.99

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: In warmer weather

Delivery: Through third-party apps

Online ordering: Yes, on Dave's website

Drinks: Beer, milkshakes

Gluten-free: No

Vegetarian offerings: Sides

Kids menu: Side tenders and mac & cheese

Parking: Large lot

Service: Great

Bottom line: Dave's Hot Chicken makes a darn good sandwich, and the fries and kale slaw are must-haves, too.

Sabores Fusion Grill

Location: 449 State St.

Phone: 608-977-2231

Website: Facebook page

Hours: Monday 4 to 10:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6.99 to $10.99, sandwiches and burgers $10.99 to $13.99, burritos, tacos, nachos $11.99 to $14.99, entrees $12.99 to $19

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, elevator

Outdoor dining: Patio with four tables in warmer weather

Delivery: Through EatStreet, Grubhub, DoorDash

Online ordering: Through same third-party services

Drinks: No alcohol; possibly in the future

Gluten-free: Many options

Vegetarian offerings: Many dishes can be made with tofu

Kids menu: Can do small portions

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street, nearby ramp

Service: Great

Bottom line: A versatile restaurant serving Mexican, American and Indian food. It has a great burger and don't miss the maicitos, or Mexican sweet corn bowl.