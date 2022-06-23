Back for seconds: A look back at some recent reviews of restaurants with outdoor dining

Looking for restaurant ideas, particularly places that have outdoor seating? Here are a few options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.
Branch + Daughter opened in late July in Windsor, 10 miles north of Madison.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Branch + Daughter Quality Meats and Market Location: 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor Hours: Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: Sandwiches $12, pizza $17 to $22. Outdoor dining: Yes (all dining is outdoor)
Delivery: No, just pickup Drinks: Beer, wine, spirits Gluten-free: Cauliflower pizza dough Vegetarian offerings: For pizzas Bottom line: There are multiple reasons to visit Branch + Daughter, but the top two are the pizza and sandwiches.
Hutong, in the former Plaka, recently opened its outdoor patio.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Hutong Location: 410 E. Wilson St. Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 9 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $4 to $10.50, soup $16, salad $7, entrées $13 to $16 Delivery: Yes through third parties Drinks: Beer and wine right now, but full bar in the future Gluten-free: Not with limited menu Vegetarian offerings: A few Bottom line: Not only is the Hutong's food delicious, but the atmosphere is charming, intimate and cozy.
Getting a seat at the King Street sidewalk café with its cheerful turquoise umbrellas isn't easy on a nice weekend evening.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Young Blood Beer Company Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food served until 9 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $3 to $16, sandwiches and hot dogs $6 to $13, dessert $5. Drinks: Only beer, no wine or spirits Gluten-free: One GF beer from ALT Brew; a couple of food items Vegetarian offerings: Many options Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Parking: Street parking with nearby ramp Bottom line: Thoughtful beers and food from a microbrewery that's gaining traction on King Street and beyond.
Erin’s Snug Irish Pub has six or eight rooms, depending on how you count them, and a large patio.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Erin's Snug Irish Pub Location: 4601 American Parkway Hours: Daily 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $8.99 to $17.99, sandwiches $9.99 to $13.99, soup $4.99 to $7.99, entrée salads $12.99 to $17.99, pasta $14.99 to $19.99, entrées $16.99 to $42.99. Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: A handful Reservations: Yes, except for Friday nights Bottom line: A place to go, not just on St. Patrick's Day, when the restaurant sells 2,200 pounds of corned beef.
Ten years after RED's debut, its owners, Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, opened the fast-casual, stylish Jacknife.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Jacknife Location: 1046 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-255-JACK (5225) Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prices: Sushi rolls $10 to $18, sashimi and nigiri $6 and $8, bowls $10.25 to $13.25, dumplings $10 and $12, salads $10.50 to $13, sides $4 to $5, kids $3 to $6. Outdoor dining: Yes, on the side of the building Drinks: Beer, cider, wine and sake Gluten-free: Many items, as marked on the menu Vegetarian offerings: Many, plus vegan options Parking: Street parking. Or park in the Arden building garage, which is free for the first 15 minutes. Bottom line: There's no better, more fun place in Madison for a fast sushi fix.
The 15 best-reviewed restaurants in the Wisconsin State Journal from 2021
Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery
Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery,
2827 Atwood Ave., opened in 2009 by Daryl Sisson and Kathy Brooks, did well in the warmer months by turning its parking lot into an outdoor cafe. One reason to visit the restaurant for brunch is its otherworldly smoked salmon and pesto omelet with cream cheese, which is served at all times. Another reason is its generous fish fry featuring panko-crusted cod, garlic-Parmesan potatoes, oven-roasted vegetables, homemade coleslaw and housemade tartar sauce. It's also served any day, any time. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Wonderstate Coffee
Wonderstate Coffee,
27 W. Main St., which opened a year ago on the Capitol Square, not only has wonderful coffee, but offers an inspired menu with lots of healthy choices. T he mushroom sandwich on a sweet-tasting, housemade brioche bun is a standout from a menu of standouts. Inside are sautéed oyster mushrooms, kale, baby Swiss, caramelized onions, an over-easy egg and miso aioli. Wonderstate also does well by its soups. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
The Hilltop
The Hilltop,
4173 County Road P, Cross Plains, was6-ounce, center-cut filet mignon with sautéed mushrooms and onions was the best steak my friend and I had ever had. As an appetizer, the dynamite shrimp are ridiculously addictive. I agreed with my friend who called her meal at The Hilltop "freakishly good." Read the full review founded in 1938, and has been a restaurant ever since, undergoing expansions along the way. Its here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Takara Sushi Station
Takara Sushi Station,
696 S. Whitney Way, brings unlimited sushi and other items direct to booths with a conveyor belt system. Almost all of it was first-rate on a recent visit. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
The Harvey House
The Harvey House, 644 W. Washington Ave., which opened in July, bills itself as a modern-day supper club, and its atmosphere, prices and service elevate it into the upper echelon of Madison dining. The restaurant even landed at No. 8 on Esquire magazine’s
"Best New Restaurants in America, 2021." The highlight of a recent meal was the Superior walleye that had a crisp crust made with an ingenious thin layer of buttery rye bread. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Oliva
Oliva,
751 High Point Road, which opened in 2008 at High Point and Old Sauk roads, is as good as ever. Chef/owner Mehmet Dayi goes heavy on the tomato sauce with fantastic results, making it hard to choose between his Mediterranean and Italian fare. It just depends on what you're in the mood for. Service in the large dining room is excellent, even on busy nights when the staff is stretched thin. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Villa Tap
Villa Tap, 2302 Packers Ave., has such a popular fish fry that owner Chris "Chico" Warren shuts down his grill on Fridays, and adds an extra fryer for the Icelandic cod, walleye, lake perch, bluegill and jumbo shrimp. The cod dinner features three thick pieces of fish, hand-cut by Warren, that are lightly and flavorfully breaded, with no greasiness. Read the full review
here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Kettle Black Kitchen
Kettle Black Kitchen, 1835 Monroe St., is an intimate, charming restaurant that opened in August in a spot that formerly housed Joon, Burgrito and Double S BBQ. Don't miss chef/owner Brian Hamilton's French onion soup, shrimp and grits cakes with bacon, and
sour orange pie. Read full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen, 118 S. Pinckney St., reopened in July after it was closed for 16 months due to the pandemic. With its smart, cheery, urban feel and signature breakfast potatoes, the cafe has been a Madison favorite for 20 years, and its recent change in ownership has been seamless. New owners Kristy Blossom Heine and Clark Heine, who took over the business from John Gadau and Phillip Hurley, had lots of experience as Marigold employees. Read full review
here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
International Catering Collective
The International Catering Collective bus, 709 Atlas Ave., is parked in front of Gaylord Catering, offering some of the best, thickest
clam chowder on Fridays. It's loaded with potatoes, carrots and tender clams. While some clam chowders derive most of their flavor from cream, this one had much more going on. The Friday haddock is also first-rate. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
D'Vino
D'Vino,
116 King St., which means "of wine," is just the type of rustic Italian restaurant and wine bar King Street needed. Chef Dino Maniaci and Jason Hoke opened the restaurant in March of 2020. T he tortellini con pesto with puffy cheese tortellini, an exceptional pesto cream sauce, and roasted tomatoes and asparagus cannot be beat. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Marquette Hotel Cafe
The Marquette Hotel Cafe,
414 S. Baldwin St., offers one of the most reasonably priced breakfasts in town with excellent coffee and amazing pastries, through a self-ordering system. The omelets, breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups prepared by former Manna Café kitchen manager, Chris Stephens, are all must-haves. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Hone
Hone,
708 1/4 E. Johnson St., in the former Forequarter space, was the most interesting new restaurant I got takeout from during the pandemic. Mike Parks, Hone's owner, discovered many of the restaurant's eclectic offerings during his nearly eight years in the United States Air Force. Don't overlook the orange scallops, five perfectly seared specimens in a winning curry yogurt sauce. Read the full review here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Ancora Cafe + Bakery
Ancora Cafe + Bakery, 611 Sherman Ave., which opened in February in Maple Bluff, makes the loss of Manna Cafe easier to accept. The sundried and tomato & goat cheese scones are worth a visit on their own. Also enticing is the cafe’s egg & cheese sandwich on a tender brioche roll with pesto aioli, and its breakfast burrito with scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, pico de gallo and salsa roja. Read the full review
here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Louisianne's Etc.
Louisianne's Etc., 7464 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, has loyal customers that kept it going through the pandemic by getting carryout every week. The restaurant has stayed consistent over its 29 years because it has had the same head chef, Kevin Ostrand. He does great things with catfish and jambalaya. Vegetarians will be happy to discover the fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and black olives sautéed with mushrooms in garlic butter and finished with sherry cream. Read the full review
here.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
