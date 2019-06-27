Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Merci

Location: 10 W. Mifflin St.

Phone: 608-630-9222

Website: mercibistrobar.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. (for food). Smaller bistro menu in the afternoon and late night.

Lunch prices: Soup $5 to $8, salads $12 to $14, burger $15, sandwiches $14 and $16, entrées $18 and $26.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Many

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Can accommodate

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking, nearby city lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Merci is the product of a redesign of Field Table's menu and look, and, with a new chef, it holds a lot of promise.