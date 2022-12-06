Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken opens, 'the actualization of a dream'

Benjamin Altschul was heartened to find a few people camped out with lawn chairs "in true Wisconsin fashion" when he opened his new coffee, donut and fried chicken business Thursday on Madison's North Side.

"It kind of reminded me of a Packers game," he said, "except no one was shirtless."

Altschul, 35, called Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken, at 2013 N. Sherman Ave., "the actualization of a dream," and the experience of opening it has been full of creativity, collaboration, community, challenges, perseverance and flexibility that he said has been ultimately thrilling.

The outpouring of appreciation and support he's gotten has been gratifying, he added.

Altschul said it has been a relief to open the doors on a project that's been six years in the making.

He said the concept has evolved from what was just going to be a little coffee shop called Zippy Lube Coffee, into a shop that also sells donuts, breakfast sandwiches and fried chicken.

"The evolution is unique and authentic to the group that is leading the effort," he said.

The shop serves coffee from Boom Coffee in Princeton, 70 miles north of Madison, and Altschul has collaborated with the business for a house brand called Zippy Lube Premium Coffee.

Altschul said he's been getting up at 3 a.m. to make the donuts, for which he's partnered with George Tuggle, who sold his "fried cakes" at the Dane County Farmers' Market in the 1970s.

To start, Zippy Lube is opening Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Altschul looks forward to eventually operating every day. "We're giving ourselves two days to really just recalibrate, regroup as a team, respond to feedback, and just continually seek that best outcome."

He said there are a lot of creative elements to come that he's keeping secret for now.

The 1,000-square-foot shop is next to Busse's Midway Tavern, which Altschul bought six years ago, at the same time he bought the former oil change station.

"And we have kept it true to its roots as a neighborhood tavern," he said. "We've put love into it one day at a time, incrementally."

Altschul said Busse's was originally the Midway General Store, its name chosen because it was midway between farms and the Capitol as farmers would bring their goods to town. "It used to have hitching posts out front," he said.

He said it became the Midway Tavern, then Busse's Midway Tavern, and once, when Mark Deadman bought it, it was Busse's Markway Tavern. "It's a sweet-as-pie neighborhood tavern," Altschul said.

Altschul also owns The Tip Top Tavern and The North Street Cabaret nearby on the North Side. He also operates Mickey's Tavern and Lazy Jane's Cafe and Bakery, both on Williamson Street, for his mother, Jane Capito.

Then he's a partner with his brother, Gilbert Altschul, in Grampa's Pizzeria and Gib's Bar, both also on Williamson Street, plus Bandit Tacos & Coffee in the old train depot on West Washington Avenue.

This summer, he and a partner bought the Nauti Norske in Stoughton, and turned it into Water Street Tavern.