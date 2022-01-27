Yummy Noodle coming to University Avenue

Tony Chen plans to open a Chinese noodle restaurant Wednesday at 604 University Ave., in a space that was briefly Crave Coffee & Donuts.

Yummy Noodle will offer traditional Chinese noodle soups with sweet potato noodles or rice noodles, said Tony, 34, whose Chinese name is Wen Hua Chen.

In 2013, Tony opened Sushi Express at 610 University Ave., three doors down from where his new restaurant will be. He sold it in 2016 and it's now owned by Ping Jiang, who also owns Fin Sushi on the Far West Side.

Yummy Noodle will be the third restaurant Tony will run and co-own at one time.

In 2017, he opened Mad Boiling Crab, a Cajun seafood restaurant, which he renamed Mad Seafood Boiler, off of State Street at 201 W. Gorham St. He owns it with his uncle, Xi Cheng.

In September 2019, he opened Asian Noodle at Regent and Park Streets. It serves Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese dishes. Tony owns that restaurant with his cousin, Mu Lee, who was a sushi chef at Mad Seafood Boiler.

Mu is also his partner in Yummy Noodle, which Tony said will have a small menu. Besides the noodle soups, he will offer a handful of appetizers including shumai, takoyaki, fries and gyoza. He said the restaurant will target Asian people, where Asian Noodle is geared toward Americans.

Tony said with the pandemic decreasing dine-in business, both Mad Seafood Boiler and Asian Noodle have seen delivery business pick up to keep them going.

He said he works every day, splitting his time cooking at Mad Seafood Boiler and Asian Noodle, and now working to renovate the space that will be Yummy Noodle.

Tony was at Home Depot getting materials when contacted for this story. He said he handles the easy jobs like shopping and painting and hires others to do the main remodeling work.

Yummy Noodle will be counter service with 10 tables that will seat two each, he said.

Tony is from Fujian province in southeastern China and came to New York in 2005. He said he moved to Madison about 12 years ago after living in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Texas. "Then finally, I'm here. I think this will be my place."

He became a United States citizen in 2010.

Tony hasn't been back to China since coming to Madison. "All my family is here, everything is here. So, I'm pretty much here."

He said when he came to the United States he didn't speak any English, and he studied English in New York while working part-time in restaurants.

Tony came to Madison to help his uncle open Asian Kitchen, 449 State St. They sold the Chinese carryout and delivery business in 2015 to prepare to open their Cajun seafood restaurant nearby.

His goal in opening a new restaurant, he said, is to improve.

Yummy Noodle gives him the chance to try something new, he said. "I want people to try it because I like cooking. I always create some new tastes, some new dishes."

