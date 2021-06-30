Yum Yum Fest unlikely to happen this year; 'not much to really celebrate these days'

Yum Yum Fest will most likely not be held this year after also missing 2020 due to the pandemic.

The annual August festival, with the slogan "The Most Delicious Day of Summer," showcases 25 to 30 restaurants and many of Madison's top chefs.

"Restaurants are stretched pretty thin with staffing and such, and while Yum Yum is a super fun event that we all love, most of us are not in a position to be able to participate this year," said Molly Maciejewski, executive chef and general manager of Madison Sourdough.

Maciejewski is one of five board members for the Madison Area Chef's Network, which puts on the event.

It began in 2014 at McPike Park, then known as Central Park, and moved to Breese Stevens Field in 2017. It can draw as many as 6,000 people.

In 2019, tickets were $10 to enter, with individual dishes costing $5.

A Pig in a Fur Coat co-owner/chef Dan Bonanno, another MACN leader, said his main focus this year is on his Williamson Street restaurant.