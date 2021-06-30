Yum Yum Fest unlikely to happen this year; 'not much to really celebrate these days'

Yum Yum Fest will most likely not be held this year after also missing 2020 due to the pandemic.
The annual August festival, with the slogan "The Most Delicious Day of Summer," showcases 25 to 30 restaurants and many of Madison's top chefs.
"Restaurants are stretched pretty thin with staffing and such, and while Yum Yum is a super fun event that we all love, most of us are not in a position to be able to participate this year," said Molly Maciejewski, executive chef and general manager of Madison Sourdough.
Maciejewski is one of five board members for the Madison Area Chef's Network, which puts on the event.
It began in 2014 at McPike Park, then known as Central Park, and moved to Breese Stevens Field in 2017. It can draw as many as 6,000 people.
In 2019, tickets were $10 to enter, with individual dishes costing $5.
A Pig in a Fur Coat co-owner/chef Dan Bonanno, another MACN leader, said his main focus this year is on his Williamson Street restaurant.
"A lot of us are understaffed, and frankly, really tired," Bonanno said, adding that the event adds an extra day to the week for chefs and restaurant staff. "A pretty busy day at that. Yum Yum Fest is more of a fun, hardworking day and very joyful. So there's not much to really celebrate these days."
Bonanno said he's not 100% sure Yum Yum won't happen this year. "I'm probably 98% sure."
This year, Taste of Madison, now in its 39th year, will be moved from the Capitol Square to Breese. And for the first time, it will cost $10 to get in. It will held on Sept. 4-5 and renamed Taste of Madison Off the Square.
Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals, which puts on the event, said it will be back on the Square next year.
Both events donate a portion of the profits to local charities. In 2019, Yum Yum raised about $10,000 for the Community Action Coalition's Double Dollars Program.
The program provides farmers' market credits for people who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance, formerly food stamps.
14 best-reviewed restaurants of 2020: All diminished, but still killing it
Tokyo Sushi
Lorraine's
Everyday Kitchen
Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant
Kosharie
Skal Public House
FEAST Artisan Dumpling and Tea House
Ragin Cajun Seafood
Ahan
Finca Coffee
Royal Indian Cuisine
Settle Down Tavern
Ru Yi Hand Pulled Noodle
Sunny Pho
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants