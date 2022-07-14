Woody & Anne's tavern getting new owners after 34 years, 22-foot shuffleboard table will stay

The owners of Star Liquor on Williamson Street are buying Woody & Anne's on Winnebago Street and intend to keep the name, the 22-foot shuffleboard table, and everything else as is.

"The business isn't broken, so I'm not trying to fix it, but I like having fun with food sometimes. So, we'll see what happens," said Josh Swentzel, who also owns the Ohio Tavern, 224 Ohio Ave., off Atwood Avenue.

"There's not really room for expansion or a kitchen or anything in that building," he said.

The men have an accepted offer on a deal worth about $400,000 and it is expected to go through in mid-August once they get city approvals and financing, he said.

Swentzel will own it with Troy Armbruster and Michael Randall, who bought the nearby Ideal Bar on Atwood Avenue in 2016 with other partners and have kept it largely the same.

Over the past two years, Swentzel said he has had conversations with Armbruster and Randall about buying Woody & Anne's, and when owners Bill "Woody" and Anne Pfister got serious about selling, they jumped at it.

Swentzel said the idea is similar to what Armbruster and Randall did with the Ideal Bar, keeping a building from getting torn down and saving a piece of tavern culture.

The men don't intend to do any remodeling and Swentzel said he's planning on contacting Woody & Anne's staff soon.

"I'm actually planning on doing that today," he said Thursday. "I definitely want them to know that we're not coming in there to do anything crazy. We'll probably have to shut down for a little bit to just do some administrative changes and maybe fix a few things that we don't know are broken yet. But the customer experience should be very similar."

Woody and Anne's offers frozen pizza, chips, popcorn and other snacks, and the new owners don't intend to expand on that.

"There's not really room in that building for any sort of expansion or food program. So, it's not something we're currently thinking about," Swentzel said.

Anne Pfister, who with her husband, has owned the bar, 2236 Winnebago St., for 34 years, one year longer than they've been married, said they're the fourth owners of the tavern.

"This bar's started in, I think it was 1941. It might have been before that," said Pfister, 67, who plans to retire with her husband to their place in northern Wisconsin.

She said she has had almost no police calls or other problems. "It's all neighborhood people and I've known people that have come here for three generations. It's just your actual neighborhood bar in the middle of town."

Swentzel grew up in the Minocqua area and said Woody & Anne's is reminiscent of a lot of the smaller bars in northern Wisconsin.

Buying the bar, he said, is an opportunity to keep a vintage tavern operating, "and not seeing another one of these apparently affordable housing, $1,300 studio apartments going up. We just want to make sure that it continues to be what it is and it doesn't get torn down and we lose a little bit more of the neighborhood."