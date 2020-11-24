Wonderstate Coffee, formerly Kickapoo, is opening cafe on the Square

The name Wonderstate Coffee is new, but the former Kickapoo Coffee has a big following in and around Madison, and will soon have a cafe on the Capitol Square.

The coffee roaster supplies about 25 stores, cafes, restaurants and offices in the Madison area, said T.J. Semanchin, who owns Wonderstate with his wife, Denise Semanchin, and Caleb Nicholes. "That's one of the reasons we're coming there with our own shop."

Nicholes started the coffee-roasting company in Viroqua, 80 miles northwest of Madison, in 2005. The Semanchins joined early the next year.

They opened their first cafe in Milwaukee's Third Ward in 2015. Madison's, at 27 W. Main St., in the redeveloped Old National Bank building (formerly AnchorBank), will be their fourth.

The project has been delayed because of COVID-19, and Semanchin said they're looking at a mid-December opening for the counter-service cafe.

It's been a challenge to open in the middle of a pandemic, Semanchin said, adding that they were hoping to open early in the summer to take advantage of the Farmer's Market season on the Square, which didn't happen this year because of the pandemic.