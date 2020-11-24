Wonderstate Coffee, formerly Kickapoo, is opening cafe on the Square

The name Wonderstate Coffee is new, but the former Kickapoo Coffee has a big following in and around Madison, and will soon have a cafe on the Capitol Square.
The coffee roaster supplies about 25 stores, cafes, restaurants and offices in the Madison area, said T.J. Semanchin, who owns Wonderstate with his wife, Denise Semanchin, and Caleb Nicholes. "That's one of the reasons we're coming there with our own shop."
Nicholes started the coffee-roasting company in Viroqua, 80 miles northwest of Madison, in 2005. The Semanchins joined early the next year.
They opened their first cafe in Milwaukee's Third Ward in 2015. Madison's, at 27 W. Main St., in the redeveloped Old National Bank building (formerly AnchorBank), will be their fourth.
The project has been delayed because of COVID-19, and Semanchin said they're looking at a mid-December opening for the counter-service cafe.
It's been a challenge to open in the middle of a pandemic, Semanchin said, adding that they were hoping to open early in the summer to take advantage of the Farmer's Market season on the Square, which didn't happen this year because of the pandemic.
The partners, who live in Viroqua, were in the middle of the project in February and March when the pandemic hit. As they went into lockdown, they paused construction for a while, Semanchin said.
When they looked at their options, they decided to take the long view and push forward, he said. "We're committed to opening this year."
They had contractors working on the job that got COVID-19, and could only have one or two people working. "At times everything just slowed down," Semanchin said. "We've just stayed steady."
The shop will be able to seat 80 indoors, and 25 on an outdoor patio, when capacity levels are no longer affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Semanchin said Kickapoo/Wonderstate has been a longtime presence in Madison and its fans had been asking them to open a shop here, so when the Capitol Square space became available, it "got our attention."
Chef Tory Miller is starting a Southern comfort concept called Miller Family Meat & Three out of the bar side of his upscale, Spanish-influenced restaurant Estrellon.
The Madison market, he said, appreciates the company's commitment to fair trade and social justice, as well as its sustainable business model.
Allison Sandbeck, the company's culinary manager, and a co-owner of the Viroqua cafe, said, like the Viroqua location, Madison's Wonderstate will have a from-scratch menu with an emphasis on buying locally.
The menu will offer both plated to-go breakfast and lunch fare, along with simple grab-and-go options that she said are "important during COVID."
Sandbeck said to expect baked goods, grain bowls, salads and soups, "made memorable by attention to detail, ingredients and taking a little risk."
She's planning on hot and cold sandwiches made-to-order, tartines, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits, fried mortadella, housemade bagels and lox, and homemade fermented hot sauces.
In 2020, a lot of us discovered untapped cooking skills, but preparing the Thanksgiving bird might be a bridge too far for those separated from their usual family turkey chefs for this year's COVID-19 holiday.
"We are excited to get in the kitchen and just, well, start," Sandbeck said.
Semanchin said coffee sales during the pandemic have been impacted by the suffering of coffee shops, restaurants and retail spaces.
While a lot of the company's wholesale accounts have slowed down, sales in some grocery outlets and food co-ops are way up, he said. They also sell a fair amount of coffee online. Having so many channels for its coffee has given Wonderstate stability in sales this year, Semanchin said.
In general, sales and production have grown by 10 to 15 percent a year, Semanchin said. Last year, Kickapoo roasted about 340,000 pounds of beans.
The company has about 15 employees, and each cafe employees 10 to 12.
Scott Lucey, who worked with Kickapoo, is a co-owner of Wonderstate Milwaukee. He approached Semanchin and the other owners about partnering on a cafe, so that project got underway before they opened their hometown shop, Semanchin said.
They opened the Viroqua shop in May 2017, and Bayfield in June 2018.
Meanwhile, the Wonderstate name was finalized in August. Semanchin said that although they live in the Kickapoo River Valley, they became aware that using the name Kickapoo was an "act of appropriation" from the indigenous Kickapoo nation.
As they thought of new names, they saw Wonderstate as an invitation into the coffee experience and around the spaces they're creating with their cafes, he said. "To explore a moment -- it might be a culinary moment, or it might be a social moment, an exchange with friends, especially when they can do that again without social distance."
