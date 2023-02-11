If you want to score a seat to have Noah Przybylski present his cooking to you, you should get in line now.

Przybylski has spent more than two decades scrapping his way through the restaurant industry to get to the esteemed spot he finds himself in today. Noah and his wife, Julie, own Nook, a restaurant known for its “communal dining experience” that hosts only a dozen diners each night, casting aside the barriers between patrons and those in the kitchen.

In the heart of the city’s East Side at 2138 Atwood Ave., the restaurant is consistently booked up months in advance. That’s thanks to Noah and Julie’s unique approach to presentation and, of course, the food itself.

“It’s so casual in so many ways, then it’s formal in some ways,” Przybylski said. “We love what we’ve actually created here. It’s like having people come into our home and we make dinner for them.”

How did you get into the restaurant business?

Both of us have 25 years of restaurant experience under our belt. I first started off as a butcher at a grocery store in Clover, Wisconsin. I was 16-ish at the time. I just kind of worked my way through departments, found interest in food, went to culinary school and got deeper and deeper into it. Century Insurance had a restaurant called “The Restaurant.” I was a chef there. Moved to Chicago, and that’s actually where Julie and I met.

What first attracted you to Madison?

I’m from the Stevens Point area originally, a little town called Rosholt. Both of us wanted to get out of Chicago, because you come to realize that none of the chefs own their stuff in Chicago. There’s always somebody that actually owns whatever they have. We didn’t like that. We checked out Milwaukee. We checked out Madison. We did Green Bay. Madison was just the right feel and it had the right opportunities to keep developing and build a home.

What first attracted you to using this style, this method of running it?

It’s the tasting menus that we had experienced in Chicago and going out to eat. We just fell in love with that format where you sit down and put the trust in the restaurant, then the restaurant has the ability to make something that’s proper. A lot of restaurants, you have six or seven entrees and each of those takes a lot of time to build. There’s a lot of areas where they can’t put their full heart or full effort into making that one dish. In this case, we can put all of our efforts into making a single dish so it can be the best it possibly can be.

We love the idea of the tasting menu and the fact that you can be taken on this journey of flavors and textures. There’s not necessarily a theme involved with it. It’s just good food. We also loved the idea of making it more personal. I don’t know how many chefs there are in the world that can say they cook all the food in the restaurant. I can confidently say that’s what happens here.

I felt that was important to say that this is a representation of me and Julie. We love making food. We love making people happy with food. Also, our space can only fit so many people, so 12 was our magic number. The seating arrangement we’ve played with a lot of different ways. In the end, we thought do we really need a server to go the table and explain each dish to each table when I’m right there? Let’s put the food out. I’ll tell everybody what it is.

How often are you changing what sorts of dishes are in the tastings?

It’s always moving. We tell people that every three weeks you’re pretty much guaranteed a brand new menu. It just depends. How we build dishes, sometimes it’s intentional. Sometimes it’s planned out months in advance. Sometimes it’s we went to the Asian market and we found this and we can run this for two days.

What are some of your best memories from the presentation element of the restaurant?

We have nights where every single dish you put down in front of somebody they just geek out real hard. Then there are some nights where the entire crowd that came in were thinking they’d be on intimate dates. It’s cold and quiet here until people realize they can just relax a bit. It’s such a weird thing because you get to have a really intimate experience with 12 complete strangers. People leave as friends. Somehow we had a night where it was three ladies that sat next to each other that had never met each other whatsoever, but had all done Irish dancing in the same place but at different times. Or there was a group of four at opposite ends of the table and the two guys recognized each other from an Ohio State football game like four years ago. It’s just weird stuff that’s truly amazing.