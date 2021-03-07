With arepas and pabellon, La Taguara feeds its family

The community has wrapped its arms around small businesses during this pandemic, and Jeykell Badell is grateful for the way people have stepped up.
“At the beginning, people were buying gift cards just to keep us alive,” Badell said. “The community has responded to us outstandingly. We love them.”
Badell opened La Taguara on East Washington Avenue in August 2013. Three years later, he opened a second location on East Johnson Street, which was open for two years before closing in December 2018. Badell said running two locations was too much, so he now subleases the Johnson Street spot to Little Tibet.
Coastal cuisine
La Taguara is the only brick and mortar Venezuelan restaurant in Madison. (Sol Caribe was short-lived in the late 1990s and there are two food carts, Caracas Empanadas and Caracas Arepas). Badell, who was born and raised in Venezuela, moved to Madison in 2000. He worked at several restaurants before deciding to open his own.
“This is my life,” Badell said. “I opened this business with my savings. I put everything into it to get tables, to get things. In 2013 we didn’t have as many things as we have right now.”
Badell said the first two years were tough, and he often worked open to close.
Venezuela is located on the northern coast of South America and shares a coast with the Caribbean Sea, which is where much of the cuisine gets its influence.
“We use plantains, we use yucca root, combined with meat,” Badell said. “It’s a combination of so many ingredients that make us so unique and amazing.”
La Taguara’s menu uses a lot of garlic, cumin, black pepper and other spices. Badell serves two types of plantains: sweet plantains, which are soft, and tostones, which are savory and crispy. Tostones are served in place of bread for a sandwich or alone as an appetizer.
To introduce people to Venezuelan cooking, Badell suggests pabellon ($12.99). It’s a multi-part entree, consisting of shredded beef, black beans and cheese alongside rice, fried sweet plantains and an arepa.
Arepas ($6.99) are popular too, hot, cornbread-like buns that come with a choice of fillings. Most are served with guasacaca, a tangy sauce made with avocado, garlic and cilantro, sometimes called a Venezuelan guacamole. Patacon pisao (plantain sandwiches, $9.99) start with plantains and beef or chicken, topped with guasacaca and other condiments.
Cutting costs, trimming hours
With the onset of the pandemic, everything changed for Badell. Food prices increased. There were food and take-out container shortages, as well as canceled catering events. Badell said he reacted quickly by cutting costs, trimming hours for his employees and using different vendors.
“We cut services like knife sharpening, towel services. We decreased the frequency of garbage pickup. Things that little by little, you don’t think about,” he said.
Although food and supply prices went up, Badell didn’t increase menu prices. It wasn’t the right moment, he said. “We’re all suffering, it’s not just me.”
Badell made other moves to position his business for success during the pandemic and beyond. La Taguara now partners with Christine’s Kitchens to sell take-and-heat meals. Diners can pick up an arepas kit ($26.50), a dinner of that Venezuelan comfort food, pabellon ($32), and tequeños, which Badell described as the “Venezuelan version of a cheese stick” ($9.55-$12.70).
Badell sells take-and-heat meals on La Taguara’s website too, and he began selling gift certificates online last year. Though Public Health Madison & Dane County recently announced a new public health order that would allow 50% capacity in restaurants, for now, La Taguara remains at 25% capacity indoors. Tables are spaced throughout the restaurant for social distancing.
“We want people to feel loved”
Badell believes what keeps customers coming back to La Taguara is twofold: the flavors of the food and how diners are treated.
“This is a family restaurant and we want people to feel loved,” he said. Badell’s sister works with him, his mom helps out when she’s visiting Madison, and employees are like family. Badell cooks a meal for them every Christmas.
That holiday meal had to cancel last year, another casualty of COVID. Badell hopes they can continue the tradition this year.
“This has been rough,” Badell said. “Sometimes you feel beat up, but we made it. I think we’re going to see more positives from now on than negatives.”
