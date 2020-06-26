Wisconsin State Fair is canceled, but don't count cream puffs out

When things get tough, some Wisconsinites turn to cream puffs.
With this summer's State Fair canceled, fair officials will be making cream puffs available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and other locations in the state, including Verona.
The iconic, cream-filled pastries will be sold during the original fair dates, Aug. 6-16.
This year would have been the 169th year for the fair, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
To stay engaged, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials and the Wisconsin Bakers Association plan to sell some fair standbys, starting with the fair's signature "Original Cream Puff."
"Curbside Cream Puffs" will be available Aug. 6-9 and Aug. 13-16 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. For times and other information: wistatefair.com/fair/curbside-cream-puffs.
A three-pack will go for $12, a six-pack for $22. "Blue-ribbon" brownies and "Colossal" chocolate chip cookies will also be sold.
"Traveling cream puffs" will come to Festival Foods in Verona as well as Festival stores in Kenosha and Appleton.
In Verona, Aug 12 is the only day the pastries will be available. A Prairie Farms truck will be in the Festival Foods parking lot at 660 Hometown Circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We’re excited to bring Cream Puffs to the Madison area for the first time," said Jen Puente, a spokeswoman for Wisconsin State Fair Park.
She said the pastries won't be made available at Festival Foods' East Washington Avenue location for logistical reasons.
"Verona has a larger parking lot available for Cream Puff lovers who will be picking up their Cream Puffs from their vehicles," she wrote in an email.
Puente said State Fair Park officials are strongly encouraging customers to order in advance. She said sellers will follow all state and local health guidelines.
The "Original Cream Puff" has been sold at the fair since 1924, and is its most popular food item. About 400,000 are purchased each year.
This is the first time they've been sold outside the fair grounds.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association manages as many as 200 employees who work around the clock during the fair's two weeks to make, bake, and sell the cream puffs, brownies and cookies.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is set for Aug. 5-15 and is expected to have 30 entertainment stages, rides, games, animals and food vendors.
