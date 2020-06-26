Wisconsin State Fair is canceled, but don't count cream puffs out

In Verona, Aug 12 is the only day the pastries will be available. A Prairie Farms truck will be in the Festival Foods parking lot at 660 Hometown Circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We’re excited to bring Cream Puffs to the Madison area for the first time," said Jen Puente, a spokeswoman for Wisconsin State Fair Park.

She said the pastries won't be made available at Festival Foods' East Washington Avenue location for logistical reasons.

"Verona has a larger parking lot available for Cream Puff lovers who will be picking up their Cream Puffs from their vehicles," she wrote in an email.

Puente said State Fair Park officials are strongly encouraging customers to order in advance. She said sellers will follow all state and local health guidelines.

The "Original Cream Puff" has been sold at the fair since 1924, and is its most popular food item. About 400,000 are purchased each year.

This is the first time they've been sold outside the fair grounds.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association manages as many as 200 employees who work around the clock during the fair's two weeks to make, bake, and sell the cream puffs, brownies and cookies.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is set for Aug. 5-15 and is expected to have 30 entertainment stages, rides, games, animals and food vendors.

