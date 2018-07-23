Musical brothers John and Jake DeHaven are planning a cafe, coffee shop, bar and performance space in the old Sons of Norway building on Madison's Near East Side.
John DeHaven said they hope to have The Winnebago Arts Cafe, 2262 Winnebago St., open by Oct. 1. It was formerly the Norway Center, home to the Madison chapter of the nonprofit fraternal group, Sons of Norway.
The DeHavens bought the building in March with money they inherited from their mother, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2014.
"We wanted to do something good in the community," John DeHaven, 33, said, referencing problematic equity and operational issues in the restaurant, bar and music industries, and stressing that they will strive to create an workplace where everyone is treated fairly.
"We are trying to do everything we can to solve that," he said, laughing. "We've got all kinds of ideas about how that might work."
The brothers want to make The Winnebago as affordable as possible, not only through pricing, but also by offering a " pay it forward option," where customers can contribute to a special account that can later be accessed by those who can't afford to pay for a meal or a show, DeHaven said.
"And if there's not money in there, we'll figure out a work-trade. You know, everybody eats," he said.
The DeHavens grew up in Fitchburg and went to Verona Area High School. Jake, 26, fronts a band called Tejsa and is the engine behind the Prism Festival, a two-year-old local music and arts festival.
John DeHaven began is musical career playing jazz and went to college for trumpet at UW-Eau Claire. He's performed solo and in bands. In 2015, he tied for the title in the Overture Center's Rising Stars competition.
He spent six years working at a Thai restaurant called Sawatdee in St. Paul, Minnesota, working mostly a server, but taking on some managerial tasks towards the end of his time there.
"I've been a musician semi-professionally for most of my life and so I supplemented that income with restaurant work," said DeHaven, who played with his old friend, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, out of college.
Since college, DeHaven said his music has been in the "indie realm," but he plays folk, rock, and experimental, improvised music as well. He is the nephew of longtime local jazz singer Kelly DeHaven and comes from a big, musical family. When he was young he accompanied his aunt when she played in wedding bands.
Julie Bloor is serving as kitchen manager for The Winnebago. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and has worked in Italy, France and Minneapolis, DeHaven said. "Her level of experience is really going to be infinitely valuable to us."
From 1987 to 2002, Bloor was chef, menu designer and kitchen manager for the former Minneapolis bistro, Lucia’s Restaurant.
There, according to her resume, she coordinated and trained a team of 15 chefs and "established a successful business network that enabled Twin Cities restaurants to connect with local farms and specialty producers."
At Lucia's, she designed 50 artisan menus each year in conjunction with farmers. The Winnebago is focusing on a "simple seasonal menu of fresh and locally sourced food, fair trade coffee, an extensive tea selection, and a full bar featuring local craft beer, wine and spirits," according to plans filed with the city.
The Winnebago's cafe manager, Tori Vancil, is gender neutral, and it's a priority for the venue to offer a unisex bathroom, DeHaven said.
Making sure everyone is comfortable is a priority, he said. "Our goal is to basically create a good living situation for everybody that's working there and everybody that comes to visit."
The capacity for The Winnebago is 99 people, but that could increase in the future as soon as the brothers can afford a fire suppression system.
DeHaven said his mother's illness brought him and his two brothers back to the Madison area. At the time he was in the Twin Cities, but was doing some touring. Jake was in Boulder, Colorado, and their brother, Spencer, 30 -- who is helping with The Winnebago, but is not an investor -- was in Milwaukee.
"There's good in all of the bad stuff as well," John DeHaven said.
As The Winnebago comes together the DeHavens are reaching out to the community for inspiration.
"The only way it's going to work is with community support and guidance," DeHaven said. "We're very open to suggestions, help, advice. There have been a number of people who have rallied around it already, but there's a ton of really amazing people in Madison that we just don't know."