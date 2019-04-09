Juan Cazares closed Taqueria 3 Amigos on Williamson Street in late February because he couldn't afford to wait until spring to see if business would pick up.
It was expensive to move the restaurant from Henry Street Downtown to the old El Sabor de Puebla and Cafe Costa Rica location he opened across from the gas station on Willy Street in June.
"This year, the weather's really bad so I don't have enough business in there," Cazares said. "I spent my money. I don't have any money to survive a couple more months until spring is coming. So that's why I decide to close."
The street lost two other nearby restaurants around the same time, That BBQ Joint and Bahn Thai, which had been on Williamson Street for 31 years.
Bahn Thai, Madison's first Thai restaurant, originally opened on University Avenue in 1984. The Willy Street location came in 1988.
The restaurants were started by Taratip Buchli and her husband, Terry, a local veterinarian. They sold the restaurants to their employees in the 1990s.
In terms of Taqueria 3 Amigos, Cazares said he was able to work out a lease deal with his landlord that benefited both sides.
He's now working two jobs, as a custodian in the Lucky building on campus in the mornings, and as a manager at Laredo's in Fitchburg in the afternoons. His plan is to open another restaurant in about two years, maybe on Williamson Street again, or maybe in Middleton.
"I just want to wait and save a little money," Cazares said. "You know, because I don't want that happening again like this time."
The location at 1133 Williamson St., was OK, but sometimes he would have no business all day, he said.
He's not sure that he'll keep the name 3 Amigos. He'll figure that out when he's ready to open.
Cazares said he'd like to find a location with parking. His Downtown location was especially hard because spaces were scarce as well as costly, he said. Parking could also be hard to find Williamson Street, he added.