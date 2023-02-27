Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar on Madison's Near East Side will reopen this spring after being closed for three years due to the pandemic.

Mike Ding, who also co-owns Tavernakaya on the Capitol Square, said he's getting more comfortable with that restaurant's staffing level to reopen his 12-year-old Umami, 923 Williamson St.

Ding said he also found a chef for Umami who will likely start in the next two weeks "and then we'll just ramp it up."

He said he hopes to have Umami, with its popular patio, open by the beginning of May.

Even though he's been offering Umami's menu at Tavernakaya, 27 E. Main St., there are plenty of Umami fans who want the Willy Street restaurant back open, he said. "Obviously, that's our first restaurant and we would love to get that back on track and we are excited to finally have a path forward."

Ding said he owns the Umami building, a house built in the 1890s, without a mortgage, so the "carrying cost is a lot lower."

He said he's still had to pay for insurance, taxes, snow removal and maintenance during the closure while only Tavernakaya was generating revenue.

"It's been so hard to even feel comfortable with being fully staffed there all the time that we just didn't want to be in the position where we would try to open two restaurants and be spread too thin," Ding said. "We wanted to do it when we were on a more firm footing business-wise and employee-wise."

Ding owns Tavernakaya with his wife, Wendy Kuo, who does the human resources, marketing and accounting for it.

He and Kuo have been working at Tavernakaya a lot, trying to fill gaps, he said, adding that they wanted to be in a position once Umami reopens where they can dedicate 90% of their time to the Willy Street restaurant in the first two months.

Ding said he's been training a lot of kitchen workers with the goal of eventually moving some of them to Umami.

"We'll be overstaffed for probably the next month or so while we are training people up so that we have a good crew for when we open Umami. Because right now hiring is still the most difficult part of our business," he said.

