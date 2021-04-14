Will Badgers become 'Caniacs'? Chicken chain expected on State Street in June

The closest Raising Cane's locations to Madison are in the Chicago and Minneapolis areas. Founded in 1996 and based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s was named the "fastest-growing chicken chain" by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020.

The company, which specializes in fried chicken fingers and Cane's "secret recipe" sauce, has roughly 540 restaurants in 29 states and in four Middle Eastern countries. It has 75 new restaurants and 20 new markets planned for 2021, according to the release.

In a 2019 Eater article, "What’s the Difference Between Chicken Nuggets, Tenders, Cutlets, and Fingers?" Brette Warshaw says that “chicken strips,” are probably chicken fingers and not to be confused with chicken tenders, which are made from the pectoralis minor, a small muscle that runs directly under the chicken breast.

"If we’re getting technical," Warshaw writes, "a chicken finger could be made from the chicken breast or the inner filet — which means that a chicken tender can be a chicken finger, but not all chicken fingers are chicken tenders."

Raising Cane's small menu also has crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast garlic bread, sweet tea and lemonade.